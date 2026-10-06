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‘All’s Fair’ Season 2 puts a twist on its premiere plans ahead of its return to Hulu

The ‘All’s Fair’ lawyers face new conflicts as season 2 brings Kim Kardashian and the ensemble back to Hulu.
BY URVASHI MORE
PUBLISHED 4 HOURS AGO
Kim Kardashian (L) and Naomi Watts (R) in a still from ‘All’s Fair’ (Image Source: Hulu)
Kim Kardashian (L) and Naomi Watts (R) in a still from ‘All’s Fair’ (Image Source: Hulu)

‘All’s Fair’ is giving its Season 2 launch a different setting before the legal drama returns to Hulu. The world premiere will be attended by several of its lead actors. Ryan Murphy’s series will also bring the lawyers a new set of conflicts. Its latest synopsis puts the future of Grant, Ronson & Greene in question.

Season 2 will get an early showing at the Rome Film Festival, where the first episode premieres on October 24. The screening is scheduled for that evening at the Auditorium Parco della Musica, as part of the festival’s Freestyle section. Kim Kardashian, Naomi Watts, Niecy Nash-Betts, and Sarah Paulson will be in attendance. Only the season opener will be shown at the event, which takes place during the festival’s October 13–25 run.

The ‘All’s Fair’ ensemble returns for season 2 as a revelation threatens Grant, Ronson & Greene (Image Source: Hulu)
The ‘All’s Fair’ ensemble returns for season 2 as a revelation threatens Grant, Ronson & Greene (Image Source: Hulu)

For streaming viewers, season 2 will arrive on Hulu in the United States in November. Disney+ will carry the series in Italy and other international markets. An exact streaming premiere date has not been announced in the report. The October screening, therefore, gives festival attendees an earlier look at the opener ahead of its wider release.

The new season will revisit the female divorce attorneys who left a male-dominated firm to establish their own practice. Variety shared a synopsis saying the lawyers at Grant, Ronson & Greene “return for a new season of scandals, secrets and stilettos.” It continues, “As new alliances form and friendships are put to the test, a shocking revelation threatens the very existence of the firm.” The report does not identify the revelation or specify which friendships will be tested.

The returning cast also includes Teyana Taylor, Matthew Noszka, and Glenn Close. Kardashian, Close, Watts, Nash-Betts, and Paulson are among the executive producers. The series is produced by 20th Television in association with Murphy, who also directs. Anthony Hemingway is another executive producer and director.

‘All’s Fair’ debuted on November 4, 2025, and reached No. 1 on Hulu’s viewership chart. Based on its first three days of streaming, it became the platform’s biggest original scripted series premiere in three years. Hulu renewed the show after five episodes had been released. The second season’s festival debut will precede its November streaming rollout.

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