Kim Kardashian to bring surprising new reality TV drama to Paramount+

Seven families are at the center of Kim Kardashian's latest reality series, which is set to release on September 24

Kim Kardashian’s next reality TV project has nothing to do with fashion, cosmetics, and the usual shenanigans of the Kardashian family. In fact, it’s about baseball moms. Paramount+ released a preview of ‘Team Moms: Baseball,’ an unscripted series executive produced by Kardashian that debuts on Thursday, September 24, with eight episodes. It follows seven families whose sons attend a baseball preparatory school in Scottsdale, Arizona, that promises to lead to Division 1 scholarships, NIL deals, and careers in the major leagues. But while the teams play the sport, the real game takes place in the stands, as the families who have made sacrifices to get their kids to this level deal with the pressures and rivalries of the competition.

A still from the ‘Team Moms: Baseball’ trailer (Image Source: YouTube | Paramount Plus)

Earlier, Kardashian and executive producer Natalie Ento said in a joint statement to the press, “We knew immediately there was something special about this world. These families are passionate, competitive and completely all in when it comes to their kids—and sometimes what happens in the stands is just as intense as what happens on the field. That’s what makes Team Moms: Baseball so much fun to watch.” Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Ento further revealed, “I had been around youth sports my whole life, and played volleyball in college. My husband played basketball in college. So I’ve seen all different perspectives as a coach, a player, and now as a parent. So I was like, ‘This would be a crazy show, because I feel like it would be so relatable.’”

‘Team Moms: Baseball’ is a multi-camera production from three companies, including ITV America, which is responsible for the series ‘Love Island USA,’ Kim Kardashian’s production company, and Skydance Sports. This is not Kardashian's first reality series; she stars in her own show ‘The Kardashians,’ and also executive produced the scripted courtroom drama ‘All’s Fair,’ in which she also took on a role. However, ‘Team Moms: Baseball’ is her first foray into the world of youth sports leagues, which sees moms dealing with the pressures of the rivalries between their children.

A still from the ‘Team Moms: Baseball’ trailer (Image Source: YouTube | Paramount Plus)

The trailer offers a look at the intense atmosphere surrounding youth baseball, as well as the conversations between parents about how the sport can shape their children’s careers. The families that are featured in the ‘Team Moms: Baseball’ trailer include the Baldris, the Dunmars, the Feldhackers, the Mears, the Scoffones, the Taylors, and the Wolcziks. Their family dynamics vary, from divorced co-parents to parents who are deeply involved in their children’s journeys and embrace the rivalry that comes with youth leagues. ‘Team Moms: Baseball’ premieres on September 24, exclusively on Paramount+.