Ryan Murphy's 'All's Fair' trailer teases major role for 'One Battle After Another 'star

Teyana Taylor joins a slew of marquee names in Hulu's upcoming legal drama

Teyana Taylor's character is kept in suspense ahead of Hulu's legal drama 'All's Fair' by Ryan Murphy. The series stars a slew of marquee names in Sarah Paulson, Kim Kardashian, Niecy Nash-Betts, Naomi Watts, and Glenn Close. Hulu released a trailer for the much-awaited show set to release in November this year. Taylor joins the drama on the back of her critically acclaimed 'One Battle After Another'.

The new trailer teases epic drama and with Kardashian and Nash-Betts setting the tone. The trailer sees the divorce lawyers meet their clients, who explain the reasons behind wanting to split from their partners. While most of the characters get some screentime, Taylor's character, Milan, is just seen a few times in the clip, with one of the scenes showing her throwing her phone in frustration. Only time will tell the extent of her role in Murphy's series, with the explosive trailer giving little away. Kardashian plays Allura Grant, Naomi Watts as Liberty Ronson, Nash-Betts as Emerald Greene, Paulson as Carrington Lane, and Close as Dina Standish.

Earlier, Taylor reflected on her acting career and the learnings along the way in a candid interview with Marie Claire. "That’s one thing that I can say I’m really proud of," she said. "When I was taking that risk and nobody else believed that I would make these things happen if I took that risk, that’s one thing that I get to sit here today and say, 'I’m proud of that.” And did, and did, and did, and did. I said I would do it, and not everybody believed that."

Per the show's official synopsis, "All's Fair follows a team of female divorce attorneys after they leave a male-dominated firm to open their own powerhouse practice. Fierce, brilliant, and emotionally complicated, they navigate high-stakes breakups, scandalous secrets, and shifting allegiances—both in the courtroom and within their own ranks," the synopsis continues. "In a world where money talks and love is a battleground, these women don’t just play the game—they change it."

'All's Fair' is a ten-episode series with three episodes dropping on November 4 and the rest dropping weekly. According to Variety, Additional executive producers include cast members Kardashian, Close, Watts, Nash-Betts, and Paulson. Jon Robin Baitz, Joe Baken, Jamie Pachino, Lyn Greene, and Richard Levine add to the list. Alexis Martin Woodall, Eric Kovtun, Kris Jenner, and Nissa Diederich round up the list.