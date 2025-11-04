'The Voice' switches up its broadcast schedule halfway through the season — here’s what to know

With the Knockouts in full swing, ‘The Voice’ surprised fans once again, this time with a timing twist

With exceptional singers and encouraging mentors, 'The Voice' Season 28 has successfully made a place in viewers' hearts. The season also brought new surprises, with The Carson Callback and Mic Drop. As the ongoing Knockout round continues to entertain, a sudden timing change on the show is also grabbing major attention. Notably, the new episodes of 'The Voice' will drop at a new timing, and it'll continue for the rest of the season.

(L-R) Niall Horan, Carson Daly, Reba McEntire, Michael Bublé, and Snoop Dogg in a production still from 'The Voice' season 28 (Image Source: Instagram | @nbcthevoice)

Reportedly, starting Monday, November 3, 'The Voice' will air Mondays at 9 pm Eastern Time/8 pm Central Time, with no Tuesday episodes for now. New episodes will stream the next day on Peacock, as per NBC. Meanwhile, the 8 pm slot will now feature back-to-back episodes of the NBC comedy 'St. Denis Medical.' Last week on 'The Voice,' the Knockouts began with coaches Michael Bublé, Reba McEntire, Snoop Dogg, and Niall Horan pairing their team members for sing-offs, without any Saves or Steals this round. As per reports, the winners advance to the Playoffs, performing solo songs of their choice to showcase their talent.

So far, Aubrey Nicole (Team Reba), Ava Nat (Team Niall), and Ralph Edwards (Team Snoop) have advanced. This round also features Mega Mentors Joe Walsh (for Bublé and Snoop's teams) and Zac Brown (for Horan and McEntire), as per Parade. Talking about the Mic Drop, this button allows each coach to spotlight one standout artist. Viewers will then vote for the overall Mic Drop winner, who will earn a performance spot at the Rose Parade on Jan. 1, 2026. Recently, Team Bublé's Max Chambers became the first-ever contestant to receive the Mic Drop.

Chambers performed Stevie Wonder's 'Don't You Worry 'Bout a Thing' against Max Cooper, who sang Djo's 'End of Beginning,' as per Gold Derby. Following the performance, Snoop Dogg praised both singers, saying, "Max Cooper, you are an exceptional vocalist ... you're not trying to do anything but be you. Max Chambers, the way you took that Stevie Wonder and put your own ballad on it ... a star is born."

Horan noted, "Max Cooper, you're so different than anyone else in this show....Chambers, it’s in your bones...to be on stage. You keep taking it to the next level." McEntire admitted, "If I had to choose, I'd choose Max Chambers." Finally, Bublé told his team members, "Max Chambers, you chose an incredibly difficult [song]. You sing it with wisdom well beyond your years."

He added, "Max Cooper, your level of musicianship, your understanding, your intonation, and the genuine enjoyment of what you're doing... I think the world needs to see more." In the end, Bublé declared Chambers the winner and hit his Mic Drop button in celebration. The Playoffs air on Monday, December 1 and 8 at 9 pm ET/PT, followed by a two-night Live Finale on Monday, December 15 and 16.