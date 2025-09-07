For the first time ever, Carson Daly has real influence on ‘The Voice’ — thanks to a new rule change

Carson Daly, who has been hosting 'The Voice' since Season 1, just got more powerful after a rule shake-up in Season 28

With Reba McEntire, Niall Horan, Snoop Dogg, and Michael Bublé confirmed to sit in the iconic red chair in 'The Voice' Season 28, anticipation is mounting high. Ahead of its Monday, 22 September debut, the show is grabbing major attention. To hype up the singing competition, the makers recently released a trailer, which suggests that the show is all set to give host Carson Daly some power in the competition, and honestly, we are pumped.

A still of Carson Daly and Blake Shelton from 'The Voice' (Image Source: Instagram | @carsondaly)

While Daly has long been known as a supportive and empathetic host on 'The Voice,' he's never had a say in who stays or goes. That changes in Season 28 with a brand-new rule, as per NBC. In a newly released trailer, Daly explains, "Sometimes I see great singers fall through the cracks. And I've never been able to do anything about it, until now." The reveal introduces the Carson Callback, a little red card giving Daly the power to save artists. The twist left the coaches stunned as Bublé asked in shock, "What is happening, Carson Daly?"

Details about the new Carson Callback are still under wraps, but fans will learn more when 'The Voice' Season 28 premieres. From the trailer, it seems the feature will let Daly "call back" an artist who doesn't advance, though exactly how and when he can use it remains a mystery. Beyond that, the new season promises plenty of fun between coaches and passion from the artists. Bublé shows off McEntire socks, Horan breaks into Irish dancing, and a new twist of the Penalty Box is also set to shake things up.

"When somebody's a bad boy, we put them in the penalty box," Bublé explains, before joking to Horan, "Now you get two minutes for looking too good." Notably, Horan is returning as a coach on 'The Voice' Season 28, but he admitted to having some mixed feelings. In a video shared on the show's official Instagram, he confessed, "I'm coming back as a coach. I took a year out to go on tour, and I'm not sure how I feel about coming back. … It's a nerve-wracking experience to come back, and I'm not sure if anyone's going to want to be on my team," as per Collider.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NBC's The Voice (@nbcthevoice)

He went on, "Are my pitching skills going to be up to standard? Yeah, in a way, I kind of wish I didn't take a year out because I would have just been on a roll, but it is nerve-wracking, you know? It's not easy." The playful clip also featured Bublé cheering him on, but Horan faces real competition, as just like him, Bublé won back-to-back seasons in his debut.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Niall Horan (@niallhoran)

With this rivalry brewing, Season 28 sets the stage for a big shift before the format changes in Season 29. After rising to fame with One Direction and later launching a successful solo career, Horan joined the show in Season 23, where he won with Gina Miles. He followed up in Season 24 with another victory, coaching Huntley to the title, making him a back-to-back rookie champion.