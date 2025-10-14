‘The Voice’ coaches fight for singer after riveting Battle Round—and Niall Horan gets a ‘dislocated hip’

Team Bublé’s powerhouse duo turned a friendly duet into a fiery showdown that left every coach fighting to keep them in the game

Season 28 of ‘The Voice’ just delivered one of its most electric Battle Rounds yet, and it all came from a new twist in the rules. For the first time, artists got to pick their own duet partners, leading to some unexpected and thrilling pairings. On Team Michael Bublé, vocalists Jazz McKenzie and Trinity found themselves without partners, so they decided to team up. What followed was nothing short of vocal fireworks. From the start, both singers were over the moon about performing together. Trinity called it “an amazing honor” to share the stage with Jazz, while Jazz returned the compliment with a grin: “She’s an amazing powerhouse, but I feel like I’m a powerhouse too.”

Coach Bublé certainly didn’t make it easy for them. He handed the duo Jamiroquai’s 1996 hit ‘Virtual Insanity,’ a funky, high-energy song that pushed both singers to the limit. With Kelsea Ballerini stepping in as Battle Advisor, the performance shaped up to be a vocal masterclass. “Trinity has this angelic quality to her voice,” Ballerini noted during rehearsal, “and Jazz has this oomph that she sings with,” as quoted by NBC. When the two finally hit the stage, they didn’t just perform; they owned it. The coaches couldn’t help but move along to the beat, and by the end, the entire panel was on their feet.

The battle was so fierce that even the coaches couldn’t agree on a winner. “This is two 4-Chair Turns,” Snoop Dogg marveled. “Mike, I know you not happy about this one.” Instantly, Reba McEntire teased, yelling, “I am!” Niall Horan couldn’t contain his excitement either. “Wow. You two just brought a different league. I dislocated a hip,” he said after jokingly pretending to pull a muscle from dancing. “I know that’s gonna be on the internet. These two cannot leave this competition.” When it came time to make the call, the pressure was on Bublé.

After a long pause, he chose Jazz McKenzie as the winner, according to American Songwriter. But just when it seemed Trinity’s journey was over, the moment took another dramatic turn. Bublé slammed his red button again, using his Save. Within seconds, all three other coaches hit their Steal buttons, turning the moment into a mini 4-Chair Turn all over again. Trinity suddenly had four teams begging for her. “The two performances I’ve seen from you on this show are off the scale,” Horan told her, while Reba sweetened her pitch with, “Trinity, I would love to hear what you would love to sing.”

Even Snoop brought in his secret weapon (his French bulldog, Baby Boy Broadus) to convince Trinity to be on Team Snoop. In the end, Trinity stayed loyal to her coach. “I’ll take you back,” she said with a smile, officially remaining on Team Bublé. Before walking offstage, she made sure to pet Baby Boy. Earlier in the episode, Trinity had described Bublé’s mentoring style perfectly: “Michael's just been so hands on…'Let's get the job done, but let's have a good time.’” After tonight’s explosive duet, that approach clearly paid off.