‘The Voice’ Knockouts shake up the competition with heartbreaking eliminations no one saw coming

In a night packed with powerhouse vocals, ‘The Voice’ Season 28 saw some unexpected twists in the Knockouts

With each new episode, the heartbreaking eliminations on 'The Voice' Season 28 are getting more and more difficult. In the latest episode, the Knockout Rounds continued to entertain, but not without some heartbreak. The talented singers put forth their best performance to advance to the Playoffs. However, the show continued with its elimination rituals, showing the door to three talented singers that no one saw coming.

On Team Snoop, Toni Lorene faced off against Natalia Albertini in the Knockouts, performing 'Lady Marmalade' versus 'I Wish.' With both participants putting forth their best performances, the competition was almost neck-to-neck. In the end, Lorene was declared the winner, and Albertini was eliminated, as per TVLine. On Team Niall, Aiden Ross and Liam Von Elbe faced off in the Knockouts with 'When The Party's Over' and 'Over My Head (Cable Car),' respectively.

Aiden’s performance mesmerized the coaches, with Reba McEntire exclaiming, "Wow!" and Snoop Dogg adding, "Damn, boy!" Elbe followed with a solid but less impactful rendition of The Fray's hit. Ultimately, Ross won the Knockout, while Elbe was eliminated. In Team Bublé’s Knockout round, Max Chambers performed Stevie Wonder's 'Don't You Worry 'Bout a Thing,' while Max Cooper III took on Djo's 'End of Beginning.

Zac Brown offered performance guidance to both singers, telling Chambers, "The only thing that I can think of...just movin' around and sellin' it," and advising Cooper, "We're gonna have to bring the dynamics of the band down for the softer parts...I want to hear the lyrics; I want to hear every note, every moment of what's happening," as per Gold Derby. After their performances, the coaches were unanimous in their praise. Snoop told Cooper, "You are an exceptional vocalist ... you're not trying to do nothing but be you."

Turning to Chambers, he said, "The way you took that Stevie Wonder on and put your own ballad on it ... a star is born." Horan admired both contestants, saying, "Max Cooper, you're so different than anyone else in this show....Chambers, it's in your bones... to be on stage. You keep taking it to the next level." McEntire made her choice clear, saying, "If I had to choose, I'd choose Max Chambers."

Finally, Michael Bublé commended both young artists, sharing, "Max Chambers, you chose an incredibly difficult [song]. You sing it with wisdom well beyond your years. Max Cooper, your level of musicianship, your understanding, your intonation, and the genuine enjoyment of what you're doing... I think the world needs to see more." In the end, Chambers was declared the winner, with Bublé hitting his Mic Drop for the standout performance.