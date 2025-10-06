‘The Voice’ coaches fight over contestant with Taylor Swift vibes in intense episode sneak peek

Ava Nat's rendition of Gracie Abrams’ hit single 'I Love You, I’m Sorry' on 'The Voice' Season 28 got three chair turns

A contestant on 'The Voice' is drawing comparisons to Grammy-winning singer Taylor Swift. In an exclusive sneak peek of the October 6 episode of the NBC singing competition, obtained by US Weekly, viewers are introduced to New York resident Ava Nat. In the clip, Nat performs Gracie Abrams’ hit single 'I Love You, I’m Sorry,' impressing coaches Niall Horan, Snoop Dogg, and Reba McEntire with her incredible vocals. Offering his feedback, Horan told the budding musician, "You had this ability—kind of like Gracie Abrams, Olivia Rodrigo, Taylor [Swift]—where it’s like they are reading out of a journal."

The former One Direction member added, "That’s such a difficult thing to do, but it’s not difficult if you feel the lyrics, and you clearly connected with that song. I could tell by facing the wall. That was very impressive.” Horan isn't the only coach who wants Nat to be on his team. In the preview, Snoop said, "When I heard you singing, I could hear that you were young, but you were performing as if you were on Broadway."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ava Natalie Milone (@avanat9898)

The 'Drop It Like It's Hot' hitmaker continued, "The way that you walked into the lyrics. All of that is showwomanship and you had it. A lot of people don’t get that until they get further along in their career. It would be an honor to be your coach.” On the other hand, McEntire asked Nat if she had any experience in the theater world. In her response, Nat explained, "I did take theater arts, but I love singer-songwriter pop. I also sing jazz.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ava Natalie Milone (@avanat9898)

Michael Bublé, who was the only coach who didn't turn his chair for Nat, expressed that he regretted the decision, quipping that Nat should've chosen a jazz number. "I wish you sang jazz. Your voice is so beautiful. I’m so glad these three incredible coaches turned for you. I just can’t wait to steal you,” Bublé told Nat. Shortly afterward, McEntire entered the conversation and said, “You did so well. Your voice was absolutely beautiful. It’s like butter. It’s just so smooth and clear.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ava Natalie Milone (@avanat9898)

Eventually, Nat has to make her final decision about which team she wants to be on, and she kept the coaches and audiences guessing her choice. Nat said, "I could be on all of your teams, but I think just based on the emotional connection to lyrics…”. Fans will have to tune in to 'The Voice' to learn about Nat's final decision. 'The Voice' Season 28 airs every Monday and Tuesday at 8 pm ET on NBC.