‘Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale’ sets Peacock release date — here’s when fans can return to Crawley Estate

The Crawleys take their final bow as the third and last ‘Downton Abbey’ film arrives on Peacock soon after a stellar box-office run.

After years of grandeur, scandal, and grace echoing through the halls of Highclere Castle, ‘Downton Abbey’ is preparing for one last curtain call. Peacock has officially announced that ‘Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale’ will begin streaming exclusively on the platform starting November 7. It’s the concluding chapter of Julian Fellowes’ beloved British story. The third and final feature film in the franchise made its theatrical debut on September 12, closing out a storyline that began more than a decade ago with the award-winning television series.

Following its global release, ‘The Grand Finale’ proved that the magic of ‘Downton Abbey’ is far from forgotten. The period drama soared at the worldwide box office, collecting an impressive $100 million. Directed by Simon Curtis, the film reunites many of the show’s most beloved characters, portrayed by Hugh Bonneville (Robert Crawley), Elizabeth McGovern (Cora Crawley), Michelle Dockery (Lady Mary), Jim Carter (Mr. Carson), Penelope Wilton (Isobel Merton), and Paul Giamatti, among others. True to the show’s roots, the film once again balances the grandeur of early 20th-century English nobility with the warmth and humanity of the servants who keep the Crawley household running.

Film critic Tomris Laffly, writing for Variety, highlighted the care taken by Fellowes to close out the story with authenticity. She wrote, “Many hardcore ‘Downton’ devotees will know that one of the mainstay themes of the franchise has been preserving Downton’s well-earned honor across the changing times, which have challenged the family and their servants with various ups and downs, with many an impossible-to-please, high-profile guest, and instances of love, death and even war that entered the orbit of the Crawley estate.”

She added, “Through it all, protecting that top-drawer ‘Downton’ integrity — not just of the fictional house, but of the entire franchise — must have been on Fellowes’ mind as a priority too, while he thoughtfully evolved the upstairs and downstairs residents of the majestic estate on their own plausible terms.” Peacock, now home to the entire ‘Downton’ universe, is offering fans a chance to relive the journey from beginning to end. The platform currently houses all six seasons of the original series, along with the 2019 film and its 2022 sequel, ‘A New Era.’

In addition to ‘The Grand Finale,’ Peacock has lined up a robust slate of November releases. Action fans can look forward to Bob Odenkirk returning in ‘Nobody 2’ on November 2, while families can enjoy the animated adventure ‘The Bad Guys 2’ starting November 21. As for the future of the Crawleys, creator Fellowes recently left fans both hopeful and wistful in a conversation with TVLine. “I'm not saying that we'll never revisit 'Downton,'” Fellowes said. “I don't know that we will, but I don't know that we won't. All I'm saying is that we won't revisit it at the same period with the same characters and the same actors. You will never see that ensemble again.”