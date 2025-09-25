Michael Bublé snags 14-year-old Broadway prodigy and powerhouse vocalist as he eyes a third 'Voice' win

Michael Bublé has already proven he can win twice, and now, he’s back to build another chart-topping team

Michael Bublé has officially stepped back into the spinning chair for Season 28 of ‘The Voice’, and the singer isn’t just here to sing along with contestants. He’s chasing history. After winning two consecutive seasons, the five-time Grammy winner is aiming for a rare third victory in a row. The stakes are high, not only for Bublé but also for his fellow coaches. Pop sensation Niall Horan, who stormed onto the scene with back-to-back wins in Seasons 23 and 24, is back to prove he can dominate once more. Country music icon Reba McEntire, who already has one win under her belt, enters the new season with the charm and star power that’s defined her decades-long career.

And then there’s Snoop Dogg, stepping into his second season as coach. He may not have a trophy yet, but he is proving to be a favorite with contestants. The competition officially kicked off on September 22, and within the very first episode, it was clear that this season wouldn’t be short on talent or drama. Bublé wasted no time securing two performers who could shape his path to another win. The first breakout moment of the night came courtesy of Max Chambers, a 14-year-old from Louisiana. Walking onto the stage in a pastel blue suit, Chambers performed the Jackson 5 classic ‘I Want You Back,’ according to Entertainment Weekly.

His vocals had the entire room buzzing; coaches were singing along, clapping their hands, and even dancing in their seats. By the time Chambers wrapped the final note, two chairs had turned: Bublé’s and McEntire’s. The coaches were floored to learn that Chambers had been performing for more than a decade despite his age, even starring as young Michael Jackson in Broadway’s ‘MJ the Musical.’ McEntire pitched herself as a mentor, citing her own history of singing iconic soul and Motown hits. But ultimately, Chambers’ wide grin said it all as he picked Bublé. “The joy you just brought the whole room is immense,” Bublé told him warmly.

If Bublé’s first team member was a fresh-faced prodigy, his second was a seasoned vocalist ready for the spotlight. Jazz McKenzie, a 31-year-old singer from Birmingham, Alabama, took on one of the boldest choices of the night: Tina Turner’s ‘What’s Love Got to Do With It.’ Tackling a Tina classic is never for the faint of heart, but McKenzie rose to the challenge, earning a four-chair turn and sparking a heated battle among the coaches. As per Deseret, McEntire went so far as to block Snoop from snagging her. Horan praised her guts, calling the performance “brave” and “impressive.”

McEntire, deeply moved, said, “When a singer starts singing and it shoots through the air at someone’s heart, you know that person is truly blessed, and I was hit so hard by your beautiful voice.” Still, it was Bublé who pulled off the night’s wildest pitch. In a playful twist, he brought out Irish dancers to “channel the luck of the Irish.” He joked moments later that the stunt may not have actually helped his case. The audience roared with laughter, and McKenzie, charmed by his silliness and sincerity, chose Team Bublé.