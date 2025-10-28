Team Snoop’s ‘raspy’ powerhouse performance steals ‘The Voice’ Battles finale—but ends with a heartbreak

With the conclusion of the Battle Rounds, 'The Voice' Season 28 finally entered its knockout phase, and the road to the Knockouts was anything but easy. From battling with fellow contestants to impressing the judges, the Battles not only tested participants but also motivated them to push their limits. Things turned quite competitive when Team Snoop's talented singers mesmerized with a stellar performance, making for a magnificent 'The Voice' moment.

Team Snoop's Jerrell Melton and Ralph Edwards delivered a powerhouse performance of Teddy Swims' hit 'Lose Control' during 'The Voice' Season 28’s final Battle Night on Monday, October 27. Despite the song's title, both contestants showcased remarkable control and confidence on stage, as per Billboard. Edwards, a 30-year-old from Fresno known for his deep, rich vocals, and Melton, a 29-year-old from Fayetteville with a soulful, sweet tone, were nearly impossible to separate.

After their performance, the coaches were full of praise for both singers. Niall Horan admired Melton's "pure, really clean" tone and described Edwards' voice as "aggressive but controlled." Reba McEntire called their performance "powerful, smooth like butter, raspy, and smooth like velvet," admitting it would be hard to choose but leaning slightly toward Melton. Michael Bublé compared Melton's "gorgeous smoothness" to the best in the business, while dubbing Edwards "Wreck-It Ralph" and predicting he'd go far in the competition.

The final decision between Melton and Edwards came down to Snoop Dogg, who praised both singers for their standout performances. "You just showed the world that you two are superstars," he said. Turning to Melton, Snoop Dogg added, "You overachieved. We gave you something that was out of this box, and you did what you were supposed to do." After consulting with the "Gangsta Holy Ghost," Snoop Dogg crowned "Wreck-It Ralph" Edwards as the winner, sending him to the Knockouts beginning Monday, November 3.

Notably, 'The Voice' Season 28’s Knockout Rounds raise the stakes as coaches Bublé, McEntire, Horan, and Snoop Dogg must cut their teams in half, that is, from eight singers to four, and that too without the option of steals or saves, as per American Songwriter. To add excitement, the show introduces a new 'Mic Drop' feature, allowing each coach to press the button once when a performance truly blows them away. While it doesn't affect who advances, it offers a special opportunity; the four 'Mic Drop' recipients will face a public vote, and the winner will earn the chance to perform live at the Rose Parade on January 1, 2026.