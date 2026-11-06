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‘Good Girls’ star joins ‘Tulsa King’ Season 5 as powerful New York gangster

Dwight Manfredi's criminal empire faces a new challenge as 'Tulsa King' Season 5 introduces powerful New York gangster with extensive street network.
BY SHOVAN ROY
UPDATED 1 HOUR AGO
(Inset) Manny Montana; Sylvester Stallone from 'Tusla King' (Cover Image Source: (Inset) Instagram | @lbmannymontana; James Devaney | Getty Photos)
(Inset) Manny Montana; Sylvester Stallone from 'Tusla King' (Cover Image Source: (Inset) Instagram | @lbmannymontana; James Devaney | Getty Photos)

Dwight Manfredi's criminal empire is about to face another powerful New York connection. Manny Montana, known for playing Rio in 'Good Girls,' has joined Season 5 of Paramount+'s 'Tulsa King' in a recurring role. He will portray Gilberto Torres, a gangster with a strong presence in New York's streets and an extensive network of connections.

Torres has a strong presence in the city but rarely needs to advertise it. His network ensures that nothing happens on New York's streets without his knowledge. His arrival could bring a familiar kind of danger into Dwight's increasingly complicated business.

A still of Manny Montana (Image Source: Instagram | @lbmannymontana)

Created by Taylor Sheridan, 'Tulsa King' follows Dwight "The General" Manfredi, played by Sylvester Stallone, after his release from prison. Having spent 25 years behind bars, Dwight expects to return to his old life but instead finds himself exiled to Tulsa, Oklahoma. He gradually builds a new criminal organization with an unconventional group of associates.

Season 5 is currently in production in New York, as the story returns to the city where Dwight once operated as a mafia capo. The cast includes Erik Palladino, Glenn Fleshler, Anthony Skordi, and Nickola Shreli, all of whom are added as series regulars. Scarlet Rose Stallone, who has played Spencer since the show's first season, has also been promoted to series regular.

A still of Manny Montana (Image Source: Instagram | @lbmannymontana)

Montana brings considerable crime-drama experience to the Paramount+ series. His television credits also include Marvel's 'Ironheart,' 'Mayans M.C.,' 'Westworld,' 'Graceland,' and 'The Following.' On the film side, Montana appeared in Clint Eastwood's 'The Mule' and Michael Mann's 'Blackhat', starring Chris Hemsworth and Viola Davis. He also featured in the sports drama 'Undrafted.'

Terence Winter serves as head writer and executive producer of 'Tulsa King,' with Sheridan and Stallone among its executive producers.

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