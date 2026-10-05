‘Tulsa King’ gets promising future update ahead of Sylvester Stallone’s Season 4 return

New enemies await Dwight in Season 4 as 'Tulsa King' gets an update ahead of its return.

Dwight Manfredi’s empire is staying open for business. 'Tulsa King' has secured its next chapter before viewers even see Sylvester Stallone return for Season 4. The crime drama comes back to Paramount+ on October 16. But the latest announcement looks beyond that premiere, with changes lined up for both the production and its cast.

The streamer has renewed the series for Season 5, with production moving from Georgia to New York. The relocation coincides with a storyline in which Dwight returns to his mafia roots. Variety previously reported in June that a writers’ room had opened for a potential fifth season, with plans to relocate production.

After spending 25 years in prison, the mobster was sent to Oklahoma by his New York associates and built a criminal operation in Tulsa. Variety reports that New York’s tax incentives also played a role in the production decision. While Dwight’s return to his roots has been reported, the announcement does not explain how each Tulsa-based character will fit into Season 5.

A still from 'Tulsa King' featuring Sylvester Stallone in the middle (Cover Image Source: Instagram | @tulsaking)

Drew Brown, executive vice president of physical production at Paramount Television Studios, addressed the move in a statement carried by TheWrap. “We are thrilled to bring fans even more of this incredible series and to be shooting the next season of ‘Tulsa King’ in New York, where Dwight Manfredi’s story will continue to evolve,” he said. “We’re proud of the work we’ve done in Georgia, and it remains an important venue for us.” The statement confirms the production shift while acknowledging the show’s work in Georgia.

Season 3 ended with Dwight rescuing his sister, Joanne, after Jeremiah Dunmire’s men kidnapped her. Dunmire’s son, Cole, helped Dwight’s crew raid the family estate. Dwight then killed Jeremiah by setting him on fire. The finale also left Dwight facing obligations to FBI agent Musso, while Cal Thresher won the Oklahoma governor’s race. For Season 4, Paramount+ says Dwight “fights to legitimize his empire and protect his crew as corrupt politicians, dangerous new enemies, and a crushing personal loss hit from every direction.”

Scarlet Rose Stallone, who plays Spencer, has been promoted to series regular after appearing across the show’s first four seasons. Four actors are also joining Season 5 as series regulars. They are Erik Palladino, Glenn Fleshler, Anthony Skordi, and Nickola Shreli. Their credits include 'I Play Rocky,' 'Billions,' 'The Last Frontier,' and 'Power Book IV: Force,' respectively.

Before those additions arrive, Season 4 will introduce Gretchen Mol as a series regular. Its cast also includes Martin Starr, Jay Will, Annabella Sciorra, Frank Grillo, Neal McDonough, Garrett Hedlund, and Dana Delany. Terence Winter is the head writer and executive producer alongside Taylor Sheridan, Sylvester Stallone, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, David Hutkin, Bob Yari, Thomas Kelly, and Keith Cox.