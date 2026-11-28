NBC’s ‘Happy’s Place’ and ‘Newlyweds’ set 2027 midseason return date after December fall finales

‘Happy’s Place’ and ‘Newlyweds’ are gearing up for winter hiatus before returning with more episodes

As winter approaches, it's almost time for several NBC dramas and comedies to take their winter breaks. Among them are two popular sitcoms, ‘Happy's Place’ and ‘Newlyweds’. According to the network's schedule, Season 1 of ‘Newlyweds’ and Season 3 of ‘Happy's Place’ will air their fall finales on Friday, December 4, on NBC. Both episodes will also be available to stream on Peacock the following day. But when will the two comedies return with new episodes? After an extended winter hiatus, both shows will return together on Friday, January 15, 2027.

Tokala Black Elk, Rex Linn, Pablo Castelblanco, Melissa Peterman, Reba McEntire, and Belissa Escobedo in a still from 'Happy's Place' Season 3 (Image Source: NBC)

‘Happy's Place’ follows “Bobbie (Reba McEntire) after she inherits not just her late father's bar, but also learns she has a half-sister named Isabella (Belissa Escobedo) she never knew existed. In the NBC sitcom, Bobbie and Isabella have grown closer as they manage the tavern together, while Bobbie has also navigated a romance with head chef Emmett (Rex Linn).” The exact episode count for the ongoing season has not yet been confirmed. So far, five episodes have aired, with the upcoming episode, titled ‘Not So Secret Santa’, marking the sixth installment in Season 3.

The cast in 'Newlyweds' Season 1 (Image Source: NBC)

Meanwhile, ‘Newlyweds’ is a new 13-episode sitcom starring real-life married couple Téa Leoni and Tim Daly in a “later-in-life love story about a free-spirited woman and a buttoned-up professor who marry impetuously after a whirlwind courtship.” Of its 13 episodes, five have already aired, while the sixth, titled ‘Christmas Miracles’, is scheduled to arrive on December 4. This means the remaining seven episodes will air after the show's winter break, beginning next year. As the official synopsis puts it: “Jeanie (Téa Leoni) and James (Tim Daly), a middle-school teacher and a professor who meet on a blind date they're both skeptical about — until they lay eyes on each other. Their romance quickly leads to an impulsive elopement, and Jeanie and James must intertwine the lives they led separately for so long.”