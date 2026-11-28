Does Julia die? ‘Outlander: Blood of My Blood’ EP addresses dramatic finale

A waterfall jump and a missed meeting at the stones leave Claire's parents in separate danger

Julia Beauchamp (Hermione Corfield) went over a waterfall at the end of the ‘Outlander: Blood of My Blood’ Season 2 finale, titled ‘Twelfth Night’, and everyone’s been in shock. The dramatic cliffhanger has led many fans to the “Is Julia dead or alive?” discussion. There was no definitive scene showing Julia Beauchamp’s death in the finale, but she was left in a precarious state in the hands of priests, so there’s some room for hope. Showrunner Matthew B. Roberts spoke with Entertainment Weekly about her fate and said, “Hopefully not death, near death. We write the season long before we start filming, so we knew we wanted to get to this big cliffhanger of: Will they make it?”

A still from ‘Outlander: Blood of My Blood’ (Image Source: Instagram | @mgmplusuk)

That anxiety deepens when Roberts discusses the storyline with TheWrap, as the author of the ‘Outlander’ series, Diana Gabaldon, believes that Henry (Jeremy Irvine) and Julia died in a car accident. Having her as a reference gives the writing room the freedom to decide how long they should stay on the show, a prospect that is both exciting and nerve-racking. The showrunner added that the team knows the ultimate fate of virtually everyone else, so “anything could happen” to this duo, including exiting the show before Season 3. Roberts knows what he’d like for the couple, though he’ll need more episodes to do it, and the show hasn’t been renewed beyond Season 2, hence the anxiety.

In the meantime, Julia’s evening begins at Castle Leathers on ‘Twelfth Night’, where her 1700s husband, Lord Lovat, aka Simon Fraser (Tony Curran), plans to marry Margaret Grant (Erin Shanagher), and he commands his guard, Balloch (Chick Allan), to escort her to a physician. Julia suspects this trip is to dispose of her, so she rides out in the night with a swaddle strapped to her chest. There’s no infant in the swaddle, as her son William stays at home with Davina Porter (Sara Vickers), the maid, meaning Julia is risking her life in the guise of a decoy. Balloch apprehends her after she’s fallen from her horse, and she manages to elude him by jumping off a waterfall. He then brings the bloodied, semiconscious woman to the priests to claim sanctuary.

A still from ‘Outlander: Blood of My Blood’ (Image Source: Instagram | @mgmplusuk)

Things don’t get any better for Henry. He’d written to Julia that he’d meet her on Twelfth Night and that, if he didn’t appear, she was to go to the standing stones at Craigh na Dun. The plan ends in the most tragic way imaginable: he’s offered freedom from the Grants by Malcolm ‘Mac’ Grant (Simon Merrells) if he murders Brian Fraser (Jamie Roy), so he warned Brian. That, in turn, proved fatal for him. Mistaking him for the masked Mac Grant, Lovat, Brian’s father, fired the gun to protect his son. The bullet that was meant to protect his son took down the man who was in the process of saving him. Arch Bug is there to whisk him away while he bleeds, but his fate is also unknown.

Thankfully, baby William is safe, so that’s one small victory. Davina travels to Lallybroch to meet Henry, and when he doesn’t arrive, she brings the baby to Brian and Ellen (Harriet Slater), the only people she entirely trusts. The two are Jamie Fraser’s parents in the main series and are now caring for Julia and Henry’s little boy. This situation feels rather poignant while his own parents are hovering close to the brink of death. ‘Outlander: Blood of My Blood’ is streaming on Starz, and the finale, titled ‘Twelfth Night,’ aired on Friday, November 27.