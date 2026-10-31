When will ‘Avatar: Seven Havens’ Season 2 release? What we know as Paramount+ renews show

'Avatar: Seven Havens' released its first season finale named 'The Root of Chakra' on October 30

'Avatar: Seven Havens' just aired its season-one finale, leaving fans on the edge of their seats. The finale, titled 'The Root of Chakra,' finally reveals why the sisters parted ways. Nisha used her bending powers to prevent her parents from leaving with Pavi. The powers were so overwhelming that they killed their parents and amputated Pavi's leg. Pavi is furious when she finds out, but still saves her sister from the Anomaly. Later, she also saves the haven of Ellora from the Anomaly by fully embracing her identity as an Avatar. Pavi leaves Ellora to unblock the chakras, while Nisha chooses to remain in the Haven. This suggests there is a lot of story left to tell in the saga, but will the team get the chance to share it?

A still from 'Avatar: Seven Havens' (Image Source: Paramount+)

The team will continue Nisha and Pavi's story. Paramount+ has renewed the series for a second season, or Book 2. Initially, the streaming site ordered 26 episodes. Later, the episodes were divided into two batches of 13. The second batch will serve as Book 2. During the 2026 New York Comic Con, the streaming site further announced two more seasons, aka Books 3 and 4.

A still from 'Avatar: Seven Havens' (Image Source: Paramount+)

It has not announced Book 2's premiere date yet. 'Avatar: The Last Airbender' and 'The Legend of Korra' released a season every year, so 'Avatar: Seven Havens' may also get an installment in 2027, if it follows the same schedule. The episode counts of Books 3 and 4 are under wraps. All seasons will likely follow Pavi and Nisha as they explore their Avatar identities and face new enemies. The franchise will also welcome a new show titled 'Avatar Kuruk: Wave of Chaos.' This show will focus on a new Avatar. "'In Avatar Kuruk: Wave of Chaos', a rebellious teenage Avatar bucks thousands of years of tradition by choosing to learn the four elements through globetrotting adventures, staying one step ahead of his angry teacher, rowdy pirates, and chaotic spirits - all while helping the world in his own unique ways," the streaming site shared. All episodes of 'Avatar: Seven Havens' are currently streaming on Paramount+.