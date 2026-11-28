‘Outlander: Blood of My Blood’ Season 2 finale hints at a major twist in Jamie and Claire’s family tree

The ‘Outlander: Blood of My Blood’ Season 2 finale introduces a baby whose identity could change Jamie and Claire’s family history

‘Outlander: Blood of My Blood’ Season 2 finale aired on Starz on November 27, and one scene at the end genuinely made fans unwell. Davina Porter (Sara Vickers), Brian Fraser’s (Jamie Roy) mother, carries the baby, William, the son of Julia Moriston (Hermione Corfield) and Henry Beauchamp (Jeremy Irvine), to Brian and Ellen Fraser (Harriet Slater), who are Jamie’s future parents. If the theory is correct, Claire’s baby brother is about to be raised as the older brother of the man she will one day marry.

The handover occurs as the ‘Twelfth Night’ is completely botched. Lord Lovat, aka Simon Fraser (Tony Curran), shoots Henry through the stomach, having misidentified him as Mac Grant (Simon Merrells). At the same time, Julia is fleeing from Lovat’s henchman, Balloch (Charlie ‘Chick’ Allan), and falls down the rocks beside a waterfall. Balloch rescues her, and carries unconscious Julia to a monastery and asks a monk to grant her sanctuary. However, neither Julia nor Henry turn up to fetch William. So, with no better idea, Davina brings the baby to her son and his new wife.

A still from ‘Outlander: Blood of My Blood’ Season 2 (Image Source: Instagram | @outlander_starz)

Now, the mystery surrounds the identity of William. In Diana Gabaldon’s novels, Jamie does have an elder brother named William (nicknamed Willie) who dies in childhood. The fact that Willie was born in 1716, the same year as Brian and Ellen’s marriage in the series finale, fits well. Although asked multiple times, showrunners and executive producers Matthew B. Roberts and Maril Davis avoided answering the question directly.

Speaking with Variety, Davis mentioned, “With Willie/William, even if they’re not the same person, I think it’s so interesting to think how these two stories are interwoven now. It binds Jamie and Claire’s parents, and how will that affect them in the future? We always loved the idea that Jamie and Claire were meant to be, and we’re seeing how that fate all comes together.” Roberts added that they won’t feature a young Jamie, as that would be infringing on ‘Outlander’s’ territory, but they could get close to the time of his birth.

A still from ‘Outlander: Blood of My Blood’ Season 2 (Image Source: Instagram | @outlander_starz)

The cast are just as stunned as the fans. Jamie Roy reveals to TV Guide that the twist is “going to divide people,” as die-hard book fans will argue it’s not right. Harriet Slater explains that her character’s immediate concern on hearing about the baby is for Julia, as Davina wouldn’t have brought a baby with her if something terrible hadn’t happened to her. Both actors confirmed that a second ending was filmed where Ellen tells Brian she is pregnant again, so there would be new questions about whether William really is Willie. Roy joked that the show has probably cut it to keep the fans guessing.

Another loose end from the finale is Julia and Henry’s survival. In Gabaldon’s books, they are both killed in a car crash when Claire is five, although the show’s prequel is on its own separate timeline. “Hopefully not death, near death,” joked Roberts to Entertainment Weekly, on the chances of Julia and Henry returning. Davis commented that no one knows whether they will appear in Season 3. Since Julia and Henry are not in Gabaldon’s plan, the showrunners are free to play with them, she added. At the time of the finale, Starz had not picked up ‘Blood of My Blood’ for a third season, and the show is available to stream on the Starz app.