Tom Hardy puts ‘MobLand’ exit rumors to rest as he's spotted filming Season 3

After reports of tensions behind the scenes, Tom Hardy has been spotted filming ‘MobLand’ Season 3 alongside the show's upcoming production

Tom Hardy is back on the set of ‘MobLand’. The actor was photographed filming the Paramount+ crime drama in London on Tuesday, putting an end to months of uncertainty surrounding his future on the show. Hardy appeared cheerful during his first day on set. Photos obtained by Page Six showed the 49-year-old actor walking around the filming location, laughing and chatting with crew members.

Tom Hardy on the set of 'Mobland' (Backgrid | CNME)

His return comes after reports in May 2026 claimed that production had fired him over alleged on-set clashes.

Hardy's reported exit followed claims of repeated disagreements during Season 2 production. Variety reported that the actor had faced issues with executive producer Jez Butterworth, 101 Studios and other members of the production team. Puck News also alleged that Tom Hardy frequently arrived late, offered regular script notes and changed dialogue. The report claimed he was unhappy with the show's ensemble cast.

Tom Hardy on the set of 'Mobland' (Backgrid | CNME)

Another report suggested that his behavior had frustrated costar Helen Mirren. A source told the Daily Mail that Mirren disliked his attitude on set. A separate insider claimed Hardy sometimes stayed in his trailer for hours, leaving other cast members waiting.

The reports also named Pierce Brosnan among the stars affected by the alleged delays. One source described the situation as a potential career setback for Hardy. Mirren pushed back against reports of a rift between the two actors in May. She shared a picture of Hardy on Instagram with the caption, "Love you now and always." The gesture came amid growing speculation about tension between the costars.

Tom Hardy on the sets of 'Mobland' (Backgrid | CNME)

Paramount+ confirmed in September that Hardy would return for Season 3. His appearance on the London set now confirms that production is moving forward with him. Harry Da Souza is a street-smart and fiercely loyal fixer caught in the world of organized crime. His return brings the show's central character back into focus as the next season takes shape.

‘MobLand’ Season 3 does not yet have a confirmed release date.