‘Dexter: Resurrection’ Season 2 Episode 5 brings back a familiar face with a deadly plan

‘Dexter: Resurrection’ Season 2 Episode 5 brings Lady Vengeance back with a deadly plan, forcing Dexter to face a threat from his past.

Dexter Morgan, played by Michael C. Hall, thought he had put Lady Vengeance behind him. But Season 2, Episode 5 of ‘Dexter: Resurrection’, titled ‘Out of the Past’, brings Mia, played by Krysten Ritter, back into his life with a dangerous proposition. Her return gives Dexter a chance to work with someone who understands his methods. It also hides a deadly plan that puts him and Harrison (Jack Alcott) in danger.

The episode also creates fresh trouble for Harrison, whose growing closeness with his training officer could affect his police career. Mia turns up at Dexter’s doorstep after everyone believes she died in prison. Dexter had framed her for Harrison’s crimes, which led to her arrest. But Charley, played by Uma Thurman, helped Mia escape and fake her death. She also revealed Dexter’s identity as the Bay Harbor Butcher.

Mia wants Dexter to teach her his code and help her return to her former mission. She sees him as someone who can guide her work. Dexter feels cautious, but the idea of having a partner appeals to him. He decides to bring Mia into his hunt for Don Framt, played by Brian Cox. Framt fits the code, so Dexter starts teaching Mia his methods. She also studies Framt’s routine and helps Dexter track his movements.

Brian Cox as Don Framt in 'Dexter: Resurrection' (Image Source: Paramount Plus)

Their plan faces a sudden setback when a relative of one of Framt’s victims tries to shoot him. The attack wounds Framt but fails to kill him. He uses the incident to present himself as a victim of the police investigation. His lawyer pushes for protection, and Detective Wallace, played by Kadia Saraf, agrees to place him under police watch.

Dexter now has little time to act. Harrison tells him that a round-the-clock police detail will begin the next day. Dexter and Mia prepare a kill room, and he shows her the drugs he uses. But Mia has a different plan. She tries to turn the needle on Dexter, hoping to kill him and Harrison as Charley instructed. Dexter sees through the move and injects Mia with the real drug. He kills her and disposes of her body in the harbor. When Charley calls, Dexter answers and delivers a clear warning. She must stay away from him and his son.

Harrison’s relationship with his training officer, Mixon, played by Nona Parker Johnson, continues to grow. The two accidentally swap badges, though they manage to correct the mistake before anyone notices. Their connection soon creates a more serious problem. At a crime scene, Harrison spots Mixon arguing with someone. The evidence later goes missing, which allows a killer to avoid arrest. Mixon appears to have taken it because of a payoff or an unpaid debt. Harrison remains unaware of her actions.

Uma Thurman as Charley Brown in 'Dexter: Resurrection' (Image Source: Paramount Plus)

Wallace also assigns Harrison to Framt’s protection detail. This puts him close to the very man Dexter wants to kill. Harrison could soon find himself caught between his police duties and his father’s plans. Mia’s return gives Dexter a new enemy in Charley, who tried to use her to target him and Harrison. Dexter has made his position clear, but Charley may not accept his warning. Harrison’s situation also looks increasingly risky. With Mixon hiding secrets and Framt under police protection, his next assignment could bring him closer to Dexter’s dangerous world.

‘Dexter: Resurrection’ Season 2 streams Fridays on Paramount+.