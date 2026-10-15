When is ‘Tulsa King’ Season 4 coming out? Full release schedule, episode guide, and more

Sylvester Stallone returns as Dwight Manfredi in 'Tulsa King' Season 4, where rival gangs threaten to change his criminal empire.

Dwight Manfredi makes his return as Sylvester Stallone continues his part in 'Tulsa King' Season 4, where he is faced with some difficulties while building up his criminal business empire from New York to Tulsa. The opening episode is expected to establish the conflicts that will shape the season as Dwight Manfredi tries to expand his criminal business while dealing with rival gangs. Here's the complete episode guide, streaming details, and everything you need to know about 'Tulsa King' Season 4.

When does ‘Tulsa King’ Season 4 come out?

'Tulsa King' Season 4 premieres on Friday, October 16 on Paramount+. The season will consist of 10 episodes, with new installments arriving weekly through December 18.

How and where to watch ‘Tulsa King’ Season 4?

Viewers can watch the series on Paramount+. New episodes generally premiere in the early hours of the morning at 3 a.m. Eastern Time and 12 a.m. Pacific Time.

Sylvester Stallone as Dwight Manfredi in a still from 'Tulsa King' (Image Source: YouTube | Paramount Plus)

‘Tulsa King’ Season 4 full episode release schedule

Paramount+ has planned 10 episodes for the season. The available information confirms the titles of the first four episodes, while the titles of the remaining episodes have not been disclosed.

Episode 1: 'W.W.D.D.' on October 16, 2026

Episode 2: 'Blind Rooster' on October 23, 2026

Episode 3: 'Cease & Desist' on October 30, 2026

Episode 4: 'Square One' on November 6, 2026

Episode 5: November 13, 2026

Episode 6: November 20, 2026

Episode 7: November 27, 2026

Episode 8: December 4, 2026

Episode 9: December 11, 2026

Episode 10: Season 4 finale on December 18, 2026

What to expect from ‘Tulsa King’ Season 4?

Dwight faces challenges in expanding his business dealings due to other gangs involved in criminal activity. Bill Bevilaqua, portrayed by Frank Grillo, is part of the Kansas City crime syndicate, while Ray Renzetti, played by James Russo, is an influential boss in the New York crime syndicate. Their characters continue to shape the power struggle at the series' center, with Dwight caught between his ambitions and the demands of rival crime bosses.

Before the story moves to a new setting, Season 4 will explore whether Dwight can protect his Tulsa operation as pressure from rival organizations grows.

A still from 'Tulsa King' (Image Source: YouTube | Paramount Plus)

What happened at the end of ‘Tulsa King’ Season 3?

Season 3 ended with Dwight Manfredi rescuing his sister, Joanne, from Jeremiah Dunmire and taking revenge on the ruthless liquor mogul. Meanwhile, Dwight struck a deal with FBI agent Musso, trading evidence for a liquor license. Cal Thresher won the Oklahoma governor’s race, while New York mobster Quiet Ray remained a threat to Dwight’s growing empire.

Is ‘Tulsa King’ Season 5 happening?

Season 5 is already filming, with the story expected to move to New York City. The change will bring Dwight closer to the city where his criminal career began and introduce a new setting for the next chapter. The upcoming season will follow the events of Season 4 as Dwight's criminal empire continues to face challenges.