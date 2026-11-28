‘Tracker’ Season 3 sets fall finale date as CBS announces December schedule

CBS has announced its December 2026 fall finale schedule, with 'NCIS', 'Tracker', 'Boston Blue' and other shows wrapping up their seasons

CBS is preparing to wrap up its 2026 fall television lineup with a packed December schedule. More than a dozen scripted shows will air their fall finales, including 'Boston Blue', 'NCIS', 'Tracker', 'FBI', and 'Ghosts'. The network has also announced season finale dates for 'Survivor' and 'The Amazing Race'. Several shows will return with special episodes, major character developments, and guest appearances before the holiday break.

What CBS shows will air their fall finales in December 2026?

CBS will begin its December finale schedule with 'Cupertino' on December 3. 'Marshals' and 'Tracker' follow on December 6, while 'NCIS', 'NCIS: New York', and 'NCIS: Origins' wrap up their fall runs on December 8. The December 10 lineup includes 'Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage', 'Eternally Yours', 'Ghosts', and 'Elsbeth'. 'FBI' and 'CIA' follow on December 14. 'Survivor' will crown its Season 51 winner on December 16.

The remaining scripted finales include 'Sheriff Country', 'Fire Country', and 'Boston Blue' on December 18. 'Harlan Coben's Final Twist' will close its second season on December 28.

Wilmer Valderrama, Gary Cole, Katrina Law, Sean Murray, and Brian Dietzen in 'NCIS' (Image Source: X | @The NCISverse)

What is the CBS December 2026 fall finale schedule?

CBS has announced the following dates and timings for its December finales:

Thursday, December 3

'Cupertino' airs its fall finale at 10 p.m. Michael and Olivia defend a wrongfully imprisoned teenager against a judge who relies on AI-generated legal precedents.

Sunday, December 6

'Marshals' airs its fall finale at 8:30 p.m. Kayce and his team protect a key witness from a hitman and a powerful drug cartel. Judd Lormand, Marque Richardson, and Scarlett Burke guest-star.

'Tracker' follows at 9:30 p.m. Colter reunites with search-and-rescue expert Roger McLaren (Diego Klattenhoff) to locate missing employees after a corporate retreat turns dangerous in the Sierra Nevada Mountains. Catherine Haena Kim and Wallace Langham guest-star.

Tuesday, December 8

'NCIS' airs its fall finale at 8 p.m. Director DiNozzo revisits a hostage case involving a captured US operative. Mindy Cohn guest-stars as Sister Avis Fletcher.

'NCIS: New York' follows at 9 p.m. The team investigates the murder of a financial consultant to the Navy.

'NCIS: Origins' closes the night at 10 p.m. Gibbs (Mark Harmon) reunites with Tobias Fornell (Joe Spano) in the present-day storyline.

Wednesday, December 9

'The Amazing Race' airs its Season 39 finale at 9:30 p.m. The final three teams compete across Oahu, and one team takes home the win.

Josh Holloway and Justin Hartley in 'Tracker' (Image Source: CBS)

Thursday, December 10

'Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage' airs its fall finale at 8 p.m. A new neighbour complicates Georgie and Mandy's lives.

'Eternally Yours' follows at 8:30 p.m. Liz meets vampire Aldrict (Jeff Hiller) while shopping for a Secret Santa gift.

'Ghosts' delivers a two-episode Christmas special at 9 p.m. Jay deals with the return of his former assistant Freddie, who wants revenge. The ghosts also debate whether to tell Pete the truth about his past.

'Elsbeth' airs its fall finale at 10 p.m. Elsbeth and Wagner investigate the death of a local birdwatching guide.

Monday, December 14

'FBI' airs its fall finale at 8 p.m. Maggie and OA investigate the murder of a tribal council member on reservation land.

'CIA' follows at 9 p.m. Colin and Bill go on the run after deciding to hand assassin Felix Vincente over to the FBI.

Wednesday, December 16

'Survivor' airs its three-hour Season 51 finale at 8 p.m. One castaway will win the $1 million prize and the title of Sole Survivor.

Friday, December 18

'Sheriff Country' airs its fall finale at 8 p.m. Mickey investigates a shocking murder involving a domestic abuse survivor.

'Fire Country' follows at 9 p.m. Bode and Manny face a difficult choice after a dangerous ultimatum threatens Station 42.

'Boston Blue' closes the night at 10 p.m. Danny and Lena's search for Elena and Arturo Muñoz uncovers a shocking conspiracy. The episode marks Part 2 of the show's three-episode event.

Donnie Wahlberg, Sonequa Martin-Green, Marcus Scribner, and Mika Amonsen in 'Boston Blue' (Image Source: CBS)

Monday, December 28

'Harlan Coben's Final Twist' airs its Season 2 finale at 10 p.m. The episode follows the investigation into singer Egypt Covington's murder and her family's search for answers.

When will CBS shows return in 2027?

CBS has already announced its 2027 midseason schedule. The network plans to bring back its primetime lineup in January and February after the holiday break. Viewers will not have to wait long to catch the next episodes of their favorite shows.