What happened to Toos van der Valk? Netflix revisits 1982 abduction that shook a Dutch hotel empire

The six episode series premiered exactly 44 years after the case that gripped the Netherlands began

The high-profile 1982 kidnapping that shocked the Netherlands for three weeks has been adapted for Netflix as a new drama series. The streamer released ‘Toos: The Van der Valk Kidnapping,’ a six-episode series globally on 26 November, exactly 44 years after the day of the actual abduction. Lies Visschedijk stars as Toos van der Valk, and Frank Lammers plays her husband Gerrit, co-running the biggest hotel group in the Netherlands with her.

A still from ‘Toos: The Van der Valk Kidnapping’ (Image Source: YouTube | Netflix)

According to Dutch outlet Omroep Brabant, on November 26, 1982, Italian criminals abducted Toos from the couple’s house in Nuland, North Brabant, Netherlands. They took her to an apartment in Brussels, where she was chained inside a small tent in the unit for several weeks. She was freed on December 17 after the family paid a multimillion-guilder ransom, and she went to the door of a house in Eindhoven and asked for help.

All the while, Toos maintained her composure. She gave two of her captors nicknames, the Rat and the Raven, developed rapport with one of them, and took in almost every detail. Later, the pastry those kidnappers offered to her proved useful to the police, and a throwaway comment about a black dress covertly communicated Toos’ location to her daughter. Toos’ case was shared on the podcast ‘Misdaad Uitgelegd’ by author Elle van Rijn, who spoke to Toos for her book, and Guus Wesselink, the former police officer who headed the investigation.

A still from ‘Toos: The Van der Valk Kidnapping’ (Image Source: YouTube | Netflix)

Getting the money across took two tries. The first handoff failed as police followed the kidnappers and they accused the family of having rung the cops. A call then said Toos was dead. Gerrit and his brother Arie confronted Wesselink, who still finds it hard to talk about that period. There was silence for six days, and when contact resumed, her daughter Marijke and son-in-law Harry brought the money, and the second attempt succeeded. Police had the main suspects in custody within weeks. Toos had shown detectives around the Brussels apartment the day after her release.

When the kingpin Franco Cat-Berro and two companions arrived there that night, they walked right into police, the Reformatorisch Dagblad reported. The Germans had apprehended the ransom negotiator, Giancarlo Tomei, in Konstanz just minutes after her release. Four suspects were put on trial in a court in Den Bosch in August 1983, and Cat-Berro and Giuseppe Ravelli each received 12-year jail sentences. Tomei was given eight years. Cat-Berro told the judges he had merely acted as an intermediary, although he conceded that he and Ravelli had freed Toos near Eindhoven.

A still from ‘Toos: The Van der Valk Kidnapping’ (Image Source: YouTube | Netflix)

His sentence did not reach its end as in August 1986 he escaped from Scheveningen prison together with Jan Boellaard, one of Freddy Heineken’s kidnappers, UPI reported at the time. Only about 2 million guilders of the ransom were ever recovered. The investigation drama, which consists of six episodes, will also depict the police operation from inside the family circle. A police officer, Cor Mulder (portrayed by Juda Goslinga), will take up residence in the Nuland Hotel where the Van der Valks have temporarily relocated.

He is posing as a family member to infiltrate their inner circle. Richelle Plantinga plays the role of daughter Carlita, Joy Verberk plays the other daughter Marijke, and Jim Deddes plays her husband Harry Heinrichs. The Dutch elite would be prime ransom targets once more, a year later in 1983, when brewing scion Freddy Heineken would be kidnapped. The ransom paid for him, reportedly 35 million guilders, was over twice as much as the highest Toos ransom. All six episodes of ‘Toos: The Van der Valk Kidnapping’ are now streaming on Netflix.