‘Outlander: Blood of My Blood’ showrunner teases Season 3 plans after cliffhanger finale

‘Outlander: Blood of My Blood’ Season 2 finale leaves several character fates uncertain, but the showrunner already has ideas for what could come next.

In the last episode of ‘Outlander: Blood of My Blood’ Season 2, Claire’s (Caitríona Balfe) father, Henry Beauchamp (Jeremy Irvine), chose not to kill Brian Fraser (Jamie Roy), the father of Jamie (Sam Heughan). In turn, Brian’s father, Simon Fraser, aka Lord Lovat (Tony Curran), shot Henry in the stomach, though this appeared to have been a case of mistaken identity. That evening, Henry’s partner Julia (Hermione Corfield) went over a waterfall. With the Season 2 finale, titled ‘Twelfth Night’, shown on Starz on November 27, the ultimate fate of any of these characters is unknown. Except that Brian and his new wife Ellen (Harriet Slater) are handed Julia and Henry’s baby son at the future Lallybroch.

A still from ‘Outlander: Blood of My Blood’ Season 2 (Image Source: Instagram | @outlander_starz)

That huge cliffhanger brought Season 2 to a close, but Starz has yet to renew the show. Showrunner Matthew B. Roberts revealed to TheWrap, “We’re mapping.” He wants to pick up on the aftermath of the shooting and the futures of Julia, Henry, Brian, and Ellen. He knows exactly where he wants to take the Beauchamps, but he requires more episodes to get there. Executive producer Maril Davis commented that Julia and Henry may well not reach a Season 3, as the production already knows the destinies of pretty much all other characters. She added that the maidservant Grace, separated from Murtagh, would be returning but only for a potential third season. Roberts kept the baby’s identity ambiguous, noting that a large section of the audience assumes the baby to be William, Jamie’s elder brother, and whether or not they’re correct remains to be seen. The same producers revealed in September that they are considering another ‘Outlander’ spinoff.

Several of the actors have speculated when a decision will be made. Corfield indicated in a September chat with Variety Australia that she’d hope to find within the next two months. Harriet Slater similarly expressed that she’d love a renewal in the form of “an early Christmas present.” Renewals are typically revealed upon commencement of shooting of the upcoming series, meaning fans may not learn of the news until some time after the actors. Earlier, Starz announced the renewal well in advance. The series was renewed for Season 2 on June 23, 2025, according to the network, roughly six weeks before Season 1’s debut on August 8. The production kicked off in Scotland on the same day. Season 2 then landed roughly 13 months after Season 1, airing 10 episodes between September 18 and November 27, 2026.

A still from ‘Outlander: Blood of My Blood’ Season 2 (Image Source: Instagram | @outlander_starz)

‘Outlander: Blood of My Blood,’ a prequel detailing the backstories of Jamie and Claire’s respective parents, commenced in August 2025. The parent series concluded in May 2026, having completed 8 seasons and 101 episodes. Following the conclusion of Season 2, Gabaldon posted to her Facebook page that she has “No Idea” if there will be a Season 3. The complete ‘Blood of My Blood’ series, comprising 20 Episodes across 2 Seasons, is available to stream on Starz.