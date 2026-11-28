‘SWAT Exiles’ finale leaves Hondo with a new enemy as creator hints at returning stars in Season 2

‘S.W.A.T. Exiles’ showrunner Jason Ning opens up about the finale's twists and familiar faces who could return in Season 2

‘S.W.A.T. Exiles’ ends its Season 1 with Sergeant Daniel 'Hondo' Harrelson (Shemar Moore) facing a choice that could define his future. The finale brings the conspiracy against S.W.A.T. into focus, puts 44-Squad's loyalty to the test, and introduces a powerful new figure played by Anthony Michael Hall. Hondo wins a major battle, but the final scenes make it clear that a bigger fight awaits him. Showrunner Jason Ning has also confirmed that Season 2 is already deep into production, so viewers can expect answers to the finale's biggest questions. Hondo goes against the rules to retrieve a drive from agent Simon Ledbetter (Tuc Watkins) during a cartel hand-off. He succeeds, but Ledbetter dies at the hands of the cartel members.

Shemar Moore as Daniel 'Hondo' Harrelson in 'S.W.A.T. Exiles' (Image Source: Starz)

The mission also brings Hondo face to face with the real enemy. Deputy Chief Ramon Carrero reveals that he has been working to dismantle S.W.A.T. all along. Hondo escapes and considers disappearing. Commander Angela Pike (Lenora Crichlow) refuses to let the team give up. She asks 44-Squad to help her reach Mayor Jerry Voss (Jerry O'Connell) before he announces S.W.A.T.'s closure at a political event. Ethan Cole (Freddy Miyares) brings the team together, and they convince Hondo to join their mission. Hondo persuades Voss to keep S.W.A.T. out of his announcement. He then records Deputy Chief Ramon Carrero (James Le Gros) confessing to his role in the conspiracy and livestreams the conversation.

A still of Commander Angela Pike (Lenora Crichlow) from 'S.W.A.T. Exiles' Season 1 Episode 10 (Image Source: Starz)

Carrero tries to escape, but Hondo catches him on a rooftop. He has the chance to take revenge on the one who betrayed him. Instead, he chooses not to let anger control him. Ning calls this "the defining moment of the season" for Hondo. He explains that Hondo refuses to let his enemies decide the person he becomes. The finale introduces Christopher Dunn (Anthony Michael Hall). He congratulates Hondo on winning the battle but hints that the larger conflict has only begun. Ning describes Dunn as a representative of the billionaire class, with influence over politics and public life. He compares the character to a real-world power broker who can shape events from behind the scenes. Dunn is set to become a major part of Season 2.

A still of Christopher Dunn (Anthony Michael Hall) from 'S.W.A.T. Exiles' Season 1 Episode 10 (Image Source: Starz)

The finale also leaves several personal stories open. Pike hints at her growing attraction to Hondo, but Ning says the show will let their chemistry develop naturally. He felt a romance in Season 1 would not have suited their characters. Commander Robert 'Bob' Hicks (Patrick St. Esprit) receives an offer to take Carrero's vacant Deputy Chief position. Samantha 'Sammy' Bishop (Lucy Barrett), meanwhile, considers leaving S.W.A.T. for a hosting job. Ning says her future remains uncertain, especially after she questions whether the career ever reflected her own choices. Season 2 may bring back familiar faces such as Nichelle, Deacon, and Tan. ‘S.W.A.T. Exiles’ Season 1 ends with Carrero in custody, leaving Hondo's next move uncertain.