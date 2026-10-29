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Chris Hemsworth wraps filming ‘Extraction 3’ in Thailand as Netflix sequel eyes 2027 release

Pierce Brosnan and Don Lee are among the newcomers joining the upcoming action film
BY SAHIBA TAHLEEL
UPDATED 1 HOUR AGO
Chris Hemsworth attends the world premiere of Amazon MGM Studios’ ‘Crime 101’ at The United Theater on Broadway on February 10, 2026, in Los Angeles, California (Cover Image Source: Getty | Photo by Matei Horvath)
Chris Hemsworth attends the world premiere of Amazon MGM Studios’ ‘Crime 101’ at The United Theater on Broadway on February 10, 2026, in Los Angeles, California (Cover Image Source: Getty | Photo by Matei Horvath)

Chris Hemsworth (‘Thor’) finished shooting ‘Extraction 3’ in Thailand and announced the news of its completion on Instagram on Wednesday. “Crazy few weeks of filming Extraction 3 but managed to fill the weekends with some fun non work adventures too!” read his caption. The post included pictures of him fishing, jumping off a boat, working out, and more.

‘Extraction 2’ was released on Netflix on June 16, 2023. Director Sam Hargrave announced a third film at Netflix’s Tudum event in Brazil, but development did not begin until April 2024. Hemsworth has previously said he would return to the franchise only if the project made sense. Now, as of October 2026, filming has wrapped in Thailand. Hargrave, a former stuntman turned director, has directed all three films in the franchise. The second installment is particularly known for its 21-minute one-take action sequence, increasing anticipation about the third film. 

Hemsworth will soon return as Tyler Rake, with Idris Elba (‘Luther’) and Golshifteh Farahani (‘Paterson’) returning as Alcott and Nik Khan respectively. Farahani has portrayed Nik Khan since the first film, and Elba’s Alcott was introduced in the sequel. Deadline’s cast report in August revealed that Pierce Brosnan (‘MobLand’), Don Lee (‘Train to Busan’), Joe Taslim (‘The Furious’), Chi Lewis-Parry (‘28 Years Later: The Bone Temple’) and Siena Agudong (‘Carrie’) are also set to join the cast. Their roles and details about the plot remain under wraps. 

Chris Hemsworth speaks onstage during CinemaCon 2025 on April 2, 2025, in Las Vegas, Nevada (Image Source: Getty | Photo by Jerod Harris)

Tyler Rake, a former Australian SASR operator turned black-ops mercenary, was introduced in the 2020 original film. The story follows Rake as he attempts to rescue the son of an Indian crime lord, a mission that nearly costs him his life. The sequel sees him recovering from his injuries and taking on a new mission to save the family of a Georgian gangster. The franchise has expanded beyond the trilogy with ‘Tygo’ and ‘Mercenary: An Extraction Series’ both currently in development by the Russo brothers. No release date for ‘Extraction 3’ has been confirmed by Netflix yet, but Hargrave has said it should be out sometime in 2027. Both previous films are currently available to stream on Netflix.

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