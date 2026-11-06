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Sydney Sweeney’s ‘Hollow’ casts ‘Purple Hearts’ star in a role previously played by Johnny Depp

Sydney Sweeney's 'Hollow' reimagines 'The Legend of Sleepy Hollow' through Katrina Van Tassel perspective, turning familiar gothic tale into mystery.
BY SHOVAN ROY
UPDATED 11 MINUTES AGO
(Inset) Sydney Sweeney; Nicholas Galitzine and Sofia Carson in a still from 'Purple Hearts' (Cover Image Source: (Inset) Andreas Rentz | Getty Images; Netflix)
(Inset) Sydney Sweeney; Nicholas Galitzine and Sofia Carson in a still from 'Purple Hearts' (Cover Image Source: (Inset) Andreas Rentz | Getty Images; Netflix)

Nicholas Galitzine could soon step into the shoes of one of literature's most recognizable characters. The 'Purple Hearts' star is in final negotiations to play Ichabod Crane in Sony Pictures' upcoming film 'Hollow,' opposite Sydney Sweeney. The project offers a fresh take on Washington Irving's classic tale, 'The Legend of Sleepy Hollow,' with a familiar character returning in a story told from a very different perspective.

Galitzine's potential casting adds another major name to a project that already features Sydney Sweeney as Katrina Van Tassel and Belmont Cameli. Ichabod Crane was famously portrayed by Johnny Depp in Tim Burton's 1999 adaptation 'Sleepy Hollow.' This time, however, the character will be part of a story that centers on Katrina rather than treating her as the romantic interest.

Anne Hathaway and Nicholas Galitzine in a still from 'The Idea of You' (@primevideo)

The film is based on an upcoming debut novel by Lindsey Anderson Beer, who will also write and direct its adaptation. Rather than revisiting the familiar story of the Headless Horseman from Crane's perspective, 'Hollow' follows Katrina as she becomes entangled in a dangerous mystery and a supernatural love triangle.

The reimagining combines a gothic atmosphere, psychological intrigue, and elements of erotic thriller. Beer will produce through her Lab Brew banner, alongside Sweeney's newly launched Honey Trap and LuckyChap. The project marks Honey Trap's first feature film as a producer following its first-look deal with Sony Pictures.

Anne Hathaway and Nicholas Galitzine in a still from 'The Idea of You' (@primevideo)

Galitzine has built a strong presence in romantic dramas and fantasy projects. He gained wider recognition through 'Red, White & Royal Blue' before starring opposite Anne Hathaway in 'The Idea of You.' He also starred as He-Man in Amazon MGM Studios' 'Masters of the Universe' and appears in Netflix's war drama 'The Mosquito Bowl.'

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