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‘Off Campus’ star joins Sydney Sweeney in ‘Hollow’ for a major new role

Sydney Sweeney’s 'Hollow' has added a rising star as Brom Bones in Sony’s new supernatural reimagining of 'The Legend of Sleepy Hollow.'
BY SHOVAN ROY
PUBLISHED 23 MINUTES AGO
Sydney Sweeney arrives at the "Christy" Premiere during 2025 AFI FEST at TCL Chinese Theater on October 25, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Maya Dehlin Spach/WireImage)
Sydney Sweeney arrives at the "Christy" Premiere during 2025 AFI FEST at TCL Chinese Theater on October 25, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Maya Dehlin Spach/WireImage)

Belmont Cameli is joining Sydney Sweeney in Sony Pictures’ upcoming ‘Hollow,’ an adaptation of Lindsey Anderson Beer’s forthcoming novel, which reimagines Washington Irving’s ‘The Legend of Sleepy Hollow.’ Cameli will play Brom Bones, while Sweeney will star as Katrina Van Tassel. Lindsey Anderson Beer is attached to direct and adapt her forthcoming novel.

The novel is set to be published by Putnam, an imprint of Penguin Random House, in fall 2027. The project offers a new interpretation of the classic story by shifting the focus to Katrina and expanding her role in the events surrounding Sleepy Hollow.

In the new film, he will be part of Katrina’s story as the adaptation builds a new version of the relationships surrounding her. The producers are still looking for the actor who will play Ichabod Crane, another important character from the original tale. The film is being described as a blend of gothic horror, psychological intrigue, and erotic thriller elements. Beer’s adaptation makes Katrina the central figure of the story.

A still of Belmont Cameli
A still of Belmont Cameli (Image Source: Instagram | @nolanknight)

Irving’s original 1820 story follows Ichabod Crane, a schoolteacher who becomes caught up in the legend of the Headless Horseman. Beer’s version shifts the narrative focus, placing Katrina at the center of a dangerous mystery and a seductive supernatural love triangle. The story blends gothic atmosphere, psychological intrigue, and erotic thriller elements. This approach gives the classic tale a different perspective while retaining its connection to the original material. LuckyChap will produce ‘Hollow’ alongside Lindsey Anderson, Beer, and Sweeney. Sweeney will produce through her Honey Trap banner, which recently launched with Sony.

A still of Belmont Cameli
A still of Belmont Cameli (Image Source: Instagram | @nolanknight)

Cameli is coming off his breakout role in Prime Video’s ‘Off Campus,’ which attracted 36 million viewers during its first 12 days of streaming. His other recent credits include the horror film ‘Until Dawn’ and the crime drama ‘The Alto Knights.’ His casting in ‘Hollow’ adds another major studio title to his recent film and television work.

Sydney Sweeney, meanwhile, has continued to build both her acting and producing career. Her recent film credits include ‘The Housemaid’ and ‘Christy,

’ the latter of which she also produced. Beer previously directed ‘Pet Sematary: Bloodlines,’ which premiered at Fantastic Fest and broke Paramount+ records for viewership.

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