Does 'Masters of the Universe' have a post-credits scene? Here's what happens in Nicholas Galitzine-led film

While the plot spoilers are yet to make their way onto social media, there have been some details about the reboot's post-credits scene.

Reviews for 'Masters of the Universe' have been pouring in. The Nicholas Galitzine-led sword and sorcery flick's world premiere was held earlier last month, and ahead of its Friday theatrical release. However, with plenty of talk among the fans, the focus has been on whether the film has a post-credits scene, or two. While the plot spoilers are yet to make their way onto social media, there have been some details about the reboot's post-credits scene.

A screenshot of Jared Leto as Skeletor in 'Masters of the Universe' (Cover image credit: YouTube | Amazon MGM Studios)

In good news, reports suggest the film includes two post-credits scenes, so fans can remain in their seats. Online buzz says fan-favorite character Orko will be featured in the clip. The claim originated from the scoop account MyTimeToShineHello. Fans will know him as a Trollan wizard and He-Man's best friend. His character was mostly added as a comic relief in the cartoon series. Some fans have hoped that the credits scene introduces Prince Adora, also known as She-Ra in the mix, and will lead to a potential sequel, which at the time of writing, is yet to be confirmed. For now, what's confirmed is that there are two post-credits scenes, and it remains to be seen if the movie takes the Marvel route of making the second scene a fun gag.

Idris Elba, Kristen Wiig, Nicholas Galitzine, and Camila Mendes in 'Masters of the Universe' (Image Credit: Amazon MGM Studios)

The offical synopsis reads, "In Masters of the Universe, Director Travis Knight brings the legendary franchise back to the big screen in this epic live-action adventure. After being separated for 15 years, the Sword of Power leads Prince Adam (Nicholas Galitzine) back to Eternia where he discovers his home shattered under the fiendish rule of Skeletor (Jared Leto). To save his family and his world, Adam must join forces with his closest allies, Teela (Camila Mendes) and Duncan/Man-At-Arms (Idris Elba), and embrace his true destiny as He-Man — the most powerful man in the universe."

A still from the trailer of 'Masters of the Universe' (Image Credit: Amazon MGM Studios)

Also starring are Alison Brie, James Purefoy, Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson, Charlotte Riley, and Kristen Wiig lending her voice as Roboto. Knight helms the film based on a screenplay by Chris Butler, Aaron Nee, Adam Nee, and Dave Callaham. Nee co-wrote the story along with Adam Nee, Alex Litvak, and Michael Finch. Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal, Robbie Brenner, Steve Tisch, and DeVon Franklin serve as the producers, while Ynon Kreiz, Bill Bannerman, and David Bloomfield serve as executive producers.