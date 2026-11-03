MEAWW Entertainment Logo

Johnny Depp leaves door open for ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ return: 'Only involvement I..’

With ‘Pirates of the Caribbean 6’ in development, Johnny Depp discusses playing Jack Sparrow again, and what could shape his decision.
BY URVASHI MORE
UPDATED 42 MINUTES AGO
Johnny Depp as Captain Jack Sparrow in ‘Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales’ (Cover Image Source: Disney)
Johnny Depp as Captain Jack Sparrow in ‘Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales’ (Cover Image Source: Disney)

It has been nearly a decade since Captain Jack Sparrow last sailed onto movie screens, but talk of his return hasn’t gone away. Johnny Depp has now weighed in on another trip into the ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ world. His comments leave room for a reunion with producer Jerry Bruckheimer, who is working on the next ‘Pirates’ film. For fans waiting to see whether Jack will sail again, their friendship is part of the conversation.

“I’ll go to work with Bruckheimer tomorrow for anything,” Depp said in an Entertainment Tonight interview. “Doesn’t matter… if it’s Jerry, I trust him. We have a deep friendship.” The actor was responding to Bruckheimer’s desire to reunite with him for another ‘Pirates’ movie. His answer, however, extended to working with the producer on any project.

Captain Jack Sparrow and his crew in a still from ‘Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales’ (Image Source: Disney)

Depp also explained what would draw him back to the franchise itself. “If things are exactly where they need to be with regard to how they are going to top off the Pirates thing,” Depp said, “the only involvement I really want to have, truly, is just to send them off on a better note.” That makes the prospect of a return conditional. He did not announce a deal or outline a story for Jack. His focus was on giving the franchise a send-off.

Bruckheimer has already said that discussions with Depp are happening. At D23 in August, he told Deadline, “We’re talking with Johnny [Depp], we’re working on a screenplay, and hopefully we can get this done.” That update placed the film at the writing stage. It also established that Depp was part of the conversation before his latest comments. Neither statement amounts to an announcement that he will star in the sixth installment.

The screenplay has been central to Bruckheimer’s previous answers, too. Speaking to EW in 2025, he said, “If he likes the way the part’s written, I think he would do it.” He added, “It’s all about what’s on the page, as we all know.” In 2024, Bruckheimer described the developing film as a reboot but said he would like Depp to be involved. Those updates explain why the producer’s interest and the actor’s willingness still leave questions about what the next movie will become.

Depp first played Jack in 2003’s ‘The Curse of the Black Pearl’. He returned for ‘Dead Man’s Chest’, ‘At World’s End’ and ‘On Stranger Tides’. His most recent appearance as Jack on the big screen came in 2017’s ‘Dead Men Tell No Tales’. For now, that remains Jack’s last screen voyage, with Depp open to discussing another if the circumstances are right.

GET THE BIGGEST ENTERTAINMENT STORIES
STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX.

MORE STORIES

Jack Lowden breaks silence on James Bond casting rumors after Gary Oldman's backing: 'As a young..'
MOVIES

Jack Lowden breaks silence on James Bond casting rumors after Gary Oldman's backing: 'As a young..'

The 'Slow Horses' star calls James Bond speculation 'flattering' and finally broke his silence on the casting rumors.
2026-11-03T11:41:43.000Z
Neve Campbell reveals if she'll return as Sidney Prescott in ‘Scream 8’: ‘You know I can’t...’
MOVIES

Neve Campbell reveals if she'll return as Sidney Prescott in ‘Scream 8’: ‘You know I can’t...’

This comes after 'Scream 7' opened with $63.6 million, the biggest opening weekend in the franchise's 30-year history
2026-11-03T06:49:19.000Z
‘Riverdale’ star Casey Cott's new psychological thriller gets December release date
RIVERDALE

‘Riverdale’ star Casey Cott's new psychological thriller gets December release date

Casey Cott enters a dangerous game in first details of upcoming thriller ‘Games We Play’
2026-11-03T03:16:18.000Z
Maria Bakalova and 'The Moodys' star team up for comedy horror 'Get Off Your Phone'
MOVIES

Maria Bakalova and 'The Moodys' star team up for comedy horror 'Get Off Your Phone'

A canceled influencer’s attempt to escape online life spirals into psychological horror in 'Get Off Your Phone', starring Maria Bakalova.
2026-11-02T20:20:22.000Z
‘Disclosure Day’ star Joel Coen's mystery ‘Jack of Spades’ lands at Netflix
MOVIES

‘Disclosure Day’ star Joel Coen's mystery ‘Jack of Spades’ lands at Netflix

Joel Coen’s ‘Jack of Spades’ takes its gothic mystery to the Scottish Highlands, with Netflix planning a fall 2027 theatrical release.
2026-11-02T19:47:34.000Z
HBO sets release date for Bills-centric blizzard documentary ‘The Buffalo Miracle’
MOVIES

HBO sets release date for Bills-centric blizzard documentary ‘The Buffalo Miracle’

HBO’s 'The Buffalo Miracle' revisits the 2022 Buffalo blizzard through survivors’ accounts of finding shelter, community and hope inside a McDonald’s.
2026-11-02T18:29:52.000Z
‘The White Lotus’ star joins Guy Pearce for new wedding comedy ‘The Reception’
MOVIES

‘The White Lotus’ star joins Guy Pearce for new wedding comedy ‘The Reception’

Guy Pearce and Jeff Daniels lead a wedding comedy set at a grand Scottish estate, where an absent bride and groom leave guests scrambling.
2026-11-02T16:57:25.000Z
James Gunn debunks rumor about 'Man of Tomorrow' trailer and fans may be disappointed
DUNE (2021)

James Gunn debunks rumor about 'Man of Tomorrow' trailer and fans may be disappointed

James Gunn addressed a claim that the ‘Man of Tomorrow’ trailer will debut alongside ‘Dune: Part 3’
2026-11-02T08:06:08.000Z
‘Obsession’ director Curry Barker releases a new horror short just in time for Halloween
MOVIES

‘Obsession’ director Curry Barker releases a new horror short just in time for Halloween

Curry Barker has a Halloween treat for ‘Obsession’ fans, and it’s available to watch for free.
2026-10-31T16:46:39.000Z
Martin Scorsese blames Seth Rogan for his canceled ‘Cleopatra’ movie with Angelina Jolie
MOVIES

Martin Scorsese blames Seth Rogan for his canceled ‘Cleopatra’ movie with Angelina Jolie

Angelina Jolie was set to play Cleopatra VII in a Sony epic that never reached the cameras after 2014
2026-10-31T08:30:53.000Z