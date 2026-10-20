Tom Holland partners with Sony for major new film project ‘Penthouse’

Tom Holland is set to feature in a thriller he will produce alongside Sony Pictures

Sony Pictures and Tom Holland’s production company Billy17 have acquired the rights to 'Penthouse.' According to Deadline, the thriller is an original idea by Drew Pearce, known for his work on 'The Thomas Crown Affair, 'The Fall Guy,' 'Iron Man 3,' 'Hotel Artemis,' and more. Pearce will also be producing the venture through Point Of No Return. Tom is expected to play a starring role. The project is still in development. Pearce is currently writing the script, while Tom and his partners at Billy17 plan to be heavily involved during development.

Tom Holland attends "The Odyssey" New York Premiere at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on July 14, 2026 in New York City. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jamie McCarthy)

Harry Holland and Will South will produce the venture alongside Tom for Billy17. Ian Fisher from 'Point Of No Return' is being billed as an executive producer. Plot details are currently under wraps. The only information available is that it is a thriller. Tom is no stranger to this genre, having worked in projects like 'The Devil All The Time' and 'The Crowded Room.'

Drew Pearce posing for the camera (Image Source: Instagram | @mrdrewpearce)

This is the second project Tom and Sony Pictures are currently collaborating on. Alongside 'Penthouse,' the two parties have also been working on an upcoming Fred Astaire biopic, featuring Tom in the central role. Tom and Billy17 are also producers of this venture. Margaret Qualley, Sabrina Carpenter, and Talia Ryder are also starring in the movie.

Tom Holland and Zendaya attend the German Fan Event for "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" at Uber Platz on June 22, 2026 in Berlin, Germany. (Image Source: Getty Photos | Photo by Gerome Defrance)

Pearce is currently looking forward to the release of 'The Thomas Crown Affair' remake. He wrote the 2027 film. Michael B. Jordan serves as both the director and lead actor of the movie. As far as Tom is concerned, fans are looking forward to his possible appearance in 'Avengers: Doomsday,' releasing on December 18. Currently, he is enjoying the record-breaking success of 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day.'