‘The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth’ end credits hold a sneaky surprise for fans

Here’s what to know about sticking around for the credits of ‘The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth’

Note: This article contains major spoilers for 'The Further Misadventures of Cliff Booth'.

‘The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth’, the spin-off sequel to 2019’s ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’, opened in IMAX theaters on November 25, following its Los Angeles premiere on November 16. As moviegoers settle in to watch the crime comedy thriller, some questions may swirl in their minds: Does the film have a post-credits scene? Does the story wrap up when the credits roll, or is there something extra worth sticking around for? Well, the sequel does not have a traditional post-credits scene at the very end. However, it does feature a brief mid-credits extra that viewers won’t want to miss. Around 30 seconds into the roughly eight-minute credits, a brief 30-second audio clip plays, followed by a visual one. It continues the film’s final scene and is an essential part of the viewing experience.

Brad Pitt in a still from 'The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth' (Image Source: Netflix)

First, for about half a minute, radio dedications play over the rolling credits. Then comes a bonus clip revealing that Cliff Booth is still alive after the bar catches fire at the end of the movie. Bleeding and trapped inside the burning building, he casually dismisses his situation with the line, “This don’t mean s**t to me.” And that’s it! That’s the mid-credit scene. Once it plays, there’s nothing more waiting for viewers, so they’re free to leave. Meanwhile, fans have been waiting years for the sequel, and it’s finally here! Starring Brad Pitt, Elizabeth Debicki, Scott Caan, Carla Gugino, and others, ‘The Further Misadventures of Cliff Booth’ is set in June 1977, eight years after the first film’s event.

Brad Pitt and Elizabeth Debicki in a still from 'The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth' (Image Source: Netflix)

Pitt returns as “the sometime stuntman doing odd jobs and dangerous favors in 1977 LA.” However, Netflix warns that “the fairy tale is over.” The streamer’s official synopsis offers a better idea of what awaits viewers: “Los Angeles no longer needs a hippie-slaying stuntman the way it did. But Hollywood will always have problems, problems that can only be solved by someone with Cliff’s unique (occasionally extralegal) abilities. When he’s not earning his keep bartending or as a projectionist, Cliff Booth is a fixer, solving situations for Hollywood’s great and, sometimes, not so good.”