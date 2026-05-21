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'Masters of the Universe’ reveals first look at the Sorceress ahead of final trailer release

The final trailer for 'Masters of the Universe' unleashes pure '80s nostalgia, epic Eternia visuals, and the first look at the Sorceress.
BY ANKIT RAJ
PUBLISHED 2 HOURS AGO
A still from the trailer of 'Masters of the Universe' (Cover Image Credit: Amazon MGM Studios)
A still from the trailer of 'Masters of the Universe' (Cover Image Credit: Amazon MGM Studios)

The hype surrounding Amazon MGM Studios' 'Masters of the Universe' continues to grow as the highly anticipated live-action reboot released its final trailer on Wednesday. Packed with nostalgic callbacks and explosive visuals, the trailer also features the long-awaited first glimpse of the Sorceress, played by Morena Baccarin. The actress, known for 'Homeland,' 'Deadpool,' and 'Firefly,' appears to play a central role in the story as her voice guides Nicholas Galitzine’s Prince Adam toward his destiny as He-Man. From the outset, the trailer taps into nostalgia, featuring iconic footage from the animated series of Prince Adam lifting the Sword of Power and shouting, "I have the power." 

Still from the trailer of 'Masters of the Universe' (Image Credit: Amazon MGM Studios)
Morena Baccarin as the Sorceress in the trailer of 'Masters of the Universe' (Image Credit: Amazon MGM Studios)

Moments later, viewers get their first proper look at the Sorceress in glowing white-and-gold armor, as her hair illuminates with mystical energy. "Now you're ready," she claims, and the footage shifts to Adam slicing through enemies. The trailer embraces the classic ‘He-Man’ energy by bringing the vibrant world of Eternia and its iconic characters to life. Prince Adam's trusted allies, Mekaneck, Ram-Man, and Fisto all appear briefly in the trailer's lighter moments, showing that the filmmakers have embraced the colorful, lighthearted spirit of the source material. Alongside the large-scale fantasy action scenes, there are also glimpses of a budding romance between Adam and Teela.

Still from the trailer of 'Masters of the Universe' (Image Credit: Amazon MGM Studios)
Still from the trailer of 'Masters of the Universe' (Image Credit: Amazon MGM Studios)

Per the official synopsis, "After being separated for 15 years, the Sword of Power leads Prince Adam back to Eternia, where he discovers his home shattered under the fiendish rule of Skeletor. To save his family and his world, Adam must join forces with his closest allies, Teela and Duncan/Man-At-Arms, and embrace his true destiny as He-Man — the most powerful man in the universe." To bring the most powerful man in the universe to life, Galitzine told Variety that he had to put on a significant amount of body muscle, which required a "sickening" diet and an intense gym routine.

Camilla Mendes as Teela (Image Credit: Amazon MGM Studios)
Camila Mendes as Teela (Image Credit: Amazon MGM Studios)

The film is directed by Travis Knight, from a screenplay adapted by Chris Butler, Aaron Nee, Adam Nee, and Dave Callaham. Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal, Robbie Brenner, Steve Tisch, and DeVon Franklin are the producers, while Ynon Kreiz, Bill Bannerman, and David Bloomfield serve as executive producers. Besides Galitzine and Baccarin, the star-studded ensemble cast for 'Masters of the Universe' includes Camila Mendes, Alison Brie, James Purefoy, Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson, Charlotte Riley, Jared Leto, and Idris Elba, with Kristen Wiig lending her voice to Roboto. The film will release worldwide on June 5.

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