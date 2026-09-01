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‘Big Brother’ Season 28 schedule gets several changes as finale approaches

In the coming weeks, a few episodes will air with a slight schedule change due to the football game, award show, and ‘Survivor’ premiere.
BY GIRA RATHOD
PUBLISHED 1 HOUR AGO
A still from ‘Big Brother’ Season 28 featuring medieval-theme (Cover Image Source: Instagram | @bigbrothercbs)
A still from ‘Big Brother’ Season 28 featuring medieval-theme (Cover Image Source: Instagram | @bigbrothercbs)

With the recent medieval-themed twist, ‘Big Brother 28’ live feeds revealed Haley Thogmartin’s eviction. However, it had not yet been featured on television. So only those who have been keeping an eye on the live feeds witnessed the challenges unfold. As the show’s finale nears, there are some changes to the ‘Big Brother’ Season 28 schedule for the upcoming episodes. The next episode will air on Wednesday, September 2 at 9 pm ET instead of 8 pm. This is because there will be a special episode, a tribute to Dolly Parton, called ‘Remembering Dolly: A Rhinestone Life,’ airing at 8 pm. After that, viewers will see a 90-minute episode featuring remaining medieval-themed competitions.

​On September 3, another housemate will be evicted from the BB house. From next week onwards, viewers will see the schedule return to regular episode releases: Sunday, Wednesday, and Thursday. After one more elimination, the final seven housemates will compete against each other. However, the schedule will change starting Sunday, September 13. The episode will air from 8:30 pm onwards, instead of 8 pm. The schedule shift is due to the NFL doubleheader, which will cause a delay. Depending on how long the game runs, the time may change later. The rest of the episode for the week will be aired at the regular time on Wednesday and Thursday. But they will be two-hour-long episodes.

A still from ‘Big Brother’ Season 28 featuring housemates from the latest medieval-themed twist (Image Source: CBS)
A still from ‘Big Brother’ Season 28 featuring housemates from the latest medieval-themed twist (Image Source: CBS)

While the showmakers have not yet mentioned a double eviction, given the show’s increased duration, there’s a chance it could see a double elimination in the coming weeks. If that were to happen, soon there will be five finalists remaining inside the ‘Big Brother’ house. Moving forward to next Sunday, the schedule will return to normal. After that, the Wednesday, September 23 episode will be shifted to the 10/9c timeslot due to the super-sized two-hour ‘Survivor’ premiere. That ‘Big Brother’ episode will also have a 90-minute run time. 

A still from ‘Big Brother’ Season 28 featuring Haley from the medieval-themed twist (Image Source: CBS)
A still from ‘Big Brother’ Season 28 featuring Haley from the medieval-themed twist (Image Source: CBS)

As for September 25, viewers will witness the last episode of ‘Big Brother: Unlocked.’ The next episode will air on Sunday, September 27, in the 9:30/8:30 slot. This is because, after football, the Video Music Awards will air from 7:30 and run for about two hours. For the highly anticipated ‘Big Brother’ Season 28 finale, it will be a 90-minute episode and will air on October 1 at 8/7c. The winning housemate will be rewarded with $750,000, along with a second prize of $75,000, and America’s Favorite Houseguest will earn $50,000.

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