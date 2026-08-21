Who was evicted from ‘Big Brother’ tonight? Season 28 Week 6 elimination results revealed

After Rick Devens used his Diamond Power of Veto, Kamu, Angela, and Haley found themselves in danger

The recently released ‘Big Brother’ Season 28 episode featured yet another elimination. It all started with the latest Head of Household (HOH), Yash Patel, nominating three housemates: Dee, Haley, and Angela. However, in a dramatic turn of events, Rick Devens used his Diamond Power of Veto and saved Dee, who has been his ally. In her place, Kamu was nominated. The three housemates in danger then competed in the BB Blockbuster competition to save themselves from elimination.

​In the BB Blockbuster competition, Kamu, Angela, and Haley had to collect 10 yellow and 10 red balls and put them into their respective tubes. Everyone was surprised when Angela emerged victorious, saving herself from eviction. Her strategy involved sitting down while collecting the balls, which proved to be more efficient. As a result, she was able to complete the challenge before Haley and Kamu, who were still in danger of being eliminated.

Further in the episode, the host, Julie Chen Moonves, and the viewers witnessed the Week 6 live eviction. To determine who would go home, the housemates were asked to vote to either save Haley or Kamu. Each participant was called to the diary room, where they revealed their pick. With an 8-1 vote, Kamu was evicted from the ‘Big Brother’ house. While leaving the competition, he said he had no hard feelings toward Rick for using his Diamond Power of Veto, which led to his nomination and eventual elimination. However, he wished it hadn’t happened. “It is what it is. It’s a good move,” added Kamu. During his exit interview with the host, he asked her and the show makers to let him return one day.

A still from the latest BB Blockbuster featuring Kamu, Haley, and Angela (Image Source: CBS)

Since Kamu’s unexpected eviction, everyone has been wondering who the next HOH will be. Since Week 1, the following housemates have been HOHs: Week 1: Dee, Week 2: Rick Devens, Week 3: Kamu, Week 4: Haley, Week 5: LaTrice, and Week 6: Yash Patel. Kamu was considered one of the strong players, and his eviction will be sure to change the power dynamics in the house.