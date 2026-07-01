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'Big Brother: Unlocked' announces new host and a twist that will give America major power

A familiar face will join Taylor Hale and Derrick Levasseur for the upcoming season of 'Big Brother: Unlocked'
BY SOMDATTA MAITY
UPDATED 1 HOUR AGO
Still of Jerry O' Connell as a host of 'Big Brother' (Cover Image Source: CBS | Sonja Flemming)
Still of Jerry O' Connell as a host of 'Big Brother' (Cover Image Source: CBS | Sonja Flemming)

'Big Brother' Season 28 promises to be bigger and better than any other installment. The production had kept things under wraps until now, but for the first time, fans have gotten a glimpse of what awaits them, all thanks to the companion show titled 'Big Brother: Unlocked.' The network recently shared a press release announcing that Jerry O'Connell will join past winners Taylor Hale and Derrick Levasseur for the upcoming Season 2 on July 10. As the trio breaks down Season 28 on the companion show, they will introduce a fan vote that promises to add an exciting twist. This voting will continue throughout the season, giving fans a chance to "have a major impact on the game," as per the statement.

Jerry O'Connell is a celebrated actor known for his work in shows like 'Sliders' and 'My Secret Identity.' He also enjoyed his run as a talk show host on 'The Talk.' O'Connell is not new to 'Big Brother' and has made several appearances on the show in recent years. He also replaced Julie Chen Moonves as a host for one episode back in 2024. That was the first time anyone other than Moonves hosted the eviction episode.

O'Connell has been open about his love for the show on social media, and he is elated about the opportunity. “BIG BROTHER is my summer and rolls into my fall too. I’m already watching on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Sundays, so the fact that CBS is now paying me to do it is kind of amazing,” O’Connell shared in the statement. “It’s an absolute honor to sit next to Derrick – ‘Champ,’ as I call him – and Taylor, who is my all-time favorite BIG BROTHER winner (sorry, Jag). This is what we call in showbiz a dream gig. I’ll do my best to be the voice of the fans, but as Julie says, expect the unexpected. And most importantly, remember to love one another. I’m soooo excited to join the BIG BROTHER fam!”

The upcoming season will cross a historic benchmark. It will contain the series' 1,000th episode, making 'Big Brother' the first primetime series ever to reach 1,000 original episodes. To celebrate this momentous season, the show will treat fans to more programming hours than any season in the franchise’s history. The statement also mentioned that the season will kick off with a special 90-minute premiere on Thursday, July 9 (8:00-9:30 p.m. ET/PT).

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