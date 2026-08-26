‘AGT’ pays moving tribute to country music legend Dolly Parton after her death at 80

The NBC show honored Dolly Parton during its latest quarterfinals episode in a tribute card

The country musician and actress Dolly Parton passed away at the age of 80 on August 25, 2026, after her battle with cancer. Following the global icon’s death, several celebrities paid tribute to her on social media. The latest episode of ‘America’s Got Talent,’ which aired a few hours after the musician’s death was announced, also paid a touching tribute to the beloved star. Tuesday's live quarterfinal episode featured the host, Terry Crews, announcing, "Before we move on, we want to take a moment to remember the Queen of Country, Dolly Parton, who passed away today." He added, "She was the ultimate talent, and a total original who inspired so many of us - including me. She will never be forgotten. Rest in peace, Dolly!" The episode ended with a special tribute card for Dolly Parton as well.

​The network also announced ‘Dolly: An NBC News Special, ’ which will air on Wednesday at 9 p.m. Both CBS and ABC will air the specials on Tuesday night. The late actress had been an integral part of NBC for over a decade. She was an executive producer and narrator on the 2015 hit film ‘Dolly Parton’s Coat of Many Colors’ and its 2016 sequel, ‘Dolly Parton’s Coat of Many Colors: Circle of Love.’ A few years later, in 2022, she co-hosted the network's live New Year's Eve special along with her goddaughter Miley Cyrus.

A still from ‘AGT’ featuring a tribute card for Dolly Parton (Image Source: NBC)

Dolly Parton’s team shared an announcement with People Magazine and said, “Our beloved Dolly Parton spent her life and career bringing joy, laughter, hope and integrity into everything she touched. Her unmatched generosity reached the lives of countless people whom she would never meet, yet she was always there to offer a helping hand.” The statement continued, “Whether it be the hundreds of millions of books donated through her invaluable Imagination Library or funding research that helped create a lifesaving vaccine used around the world, Dolly’s unconditional love for all people was the guiding force for her lasting impact. After bravely facing a brief battle with cancer, Dolly departed her Earthly life today at the Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center surrounded by loved ones.”

Notably, Parton’s nephew, Bryan Seaver, also posted a video, announcing the singer’s demise. He served as Parton’s head of security for over two decades and said, “It is an honor, an honor that is mixed with absolute pride and great sadness. But sadness lies with us, not with Dolly.” Sharing more about how Parton paved a path for generations of musicians and singers, he noted, “She never saw a door she couldn’t open, and the doors she opened made and changed history.”