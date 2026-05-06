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'The Bear': FX announces release date for Season 5 and it's coming sooner than you think

The date is set for serving the final dish amid high-stakes drama, intense kitchen action, and one last shot for Carmy and his team.
BY ANKIT RAJ
PUBLISHED 5 HOURS AGO
Jeremy Allen White and Ayo Edebiri in 'The Bear' (Cover Image Credit: @thebearfx | Instagram)
Jeremy Allen White and Ayo Edebiri in 'The Bear' (Cover Image Credit: @thebearfx | Instagram)

FX has announced the release date for the final season of Jeremy Allen White's culinary drama series 'The Bear.' The kitchen will open for the last time on June 25, serving fans the much-awaited conclusion to Carmy's story. After the shocking finale of the previous season, in which Carmy revealed that he was quitting the food industry, there was speculation that the show might not return. However, the series was renewed in July 2025, giving fans hope for a happier ending for Carmy and his crew of misfits.

The aftermath of pandemic shakes up restaurant business in 'The Bear' Season 3 (@fxnetworks)
The aftermath of the pandemic shakes up the restaurant business in 'The Bear' Season 3 (@fxnetworks)

The official logline for season five reads: "The Bear' Season 5 picks up the morning after Sydney (Ayo Edebiri), Richie, and Natalie (Abby Elliott) find out Carmy (Jeremy Allen White) has quit the food industry and left the restaurant in their hands. With no money, the threat of a sale, and a torrential storm in their way, the new partners must band together with the rest of the team to achieve one last service, hoping they’ll finally earn a Michelin star. Ultimately, they learn that what makes a restaurant ‘perfect’ might not be the food, but the people."

Jeremy Allen White as Carmy Berzatto in 'The Bear' (YouTube/@fxnetworks)
Jeremy Allen White as Carmy Berzatto in 'The Bear' (Image Credit: @fxnetworks | YouTube)

Created by Christopher Storer, the show became a global sensation, winning 21 Primetime Emmy Awards from 49 nominations. The story follows Carmy, a brilliant young chef, as he tries to transform his late brother's sandwich shop into a fine dining restaurant. His methods initially do not sit well with the shop's former employees, leading to internal conflicts and tense situations. The show explores the intense world behind kitchen doors, where chefs are under constant pressure to deliver the perfect dish, often at the cost of great personal sacrifice. In the season four finale, Carmy confesses that he no longer enjoys cooking and decides to step away from the restaurant once the business stabilizes. However, Carmy will be seen in Season 5, as Jeremy Allen White's return has already been confirmed.

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Ayo Edebiri, Lionel Boyce, Liza Colón-Zayas, Abby Elliott, Matty Matheson,  Jamie Lee Curtis, and Edwin Lee Gibson will be returning to their respective roles as well. 'The Bear' dropped a surprise standalone prequel episode titled 'Gary' on Tuesday. Ebon Moss-Bachrach and Jon Bernthal, who feature in the episode, which follows Richie and Mikey on a work trip to Gary, Indiana. The episode is currently available for streaming on Hulu and Disney+. 'The Bear' Season 5 will consist of eight episodes, releasing together on Hulu at 6:00 p.m. PT.

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