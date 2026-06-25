‘Snowfall’ spin-off ‘The Drop’ gets September release date as FX show brings back fan-favorite characters

‘The Drop: A Snowfall Saga’ will follow the lives of Wanda and her husband, Leon Simmons, in 1990s Los Angeles.

FX and Hulu have an exciting update for fans of the crime drama series 'Snowfall,' which aired for six seasons from 2017 to 2023. It was set in 1980s Los Angeles and explored the growing epidemic of substance abuse and its impact on the city. Following the show's series finale in 2023, a spin-off series was ordered in November 2025. After a long wait, FX and Hulu have now announced that the spin-off, titled 'The Drop: A Snowfall Saga,' will be released on September 8. 'Snowfall' ended with a time jump from the 1980s to 1990, and the sequel will follow the original characters, Wanda Bell-Simmons and Leon Simmons, into the new decade. Gail Bean starred as the addict Wanda Bell-Simmons, who eventually gets clean and manages to turn her life around, while Isaiah John played her boyfriend-turned-husband, Leon, who stands by her side throughout the ordeal.

On June 24, FX shared the news with an image of John and Bean alongside new cast members Asante Blackk and Peyton Alex Smith. The caption read, "Tell everyone: Wanda and Leon are back. FX's The Drop: A Snowfall Saga premieres 9.8 on FX and Hulu." Furthermore, 'The Drop' has added a new line-up of stars, including Isidora Goreshter, Mykelti Williamson, Demetrius Grosse, Brandon Mychal Smith, Eric Balfour, Nicki Micheaux, Zaire Adams, and Richard Portnow. Also, Quincy Chad will be reprising his role as Big Deon from the original series. The spin-off is set in 1990s Los Angeles and will see Wanda and Leon navigating new challenges as they attempt to make West Coast rap mainstream while grappling with rising gang wars and exploitative record labels.

A detailed description of 'The Drop' finds Wanda taking charge of her life. "Wanda starts the series driven by the clear belief that West Coast rap has the power to reshape American culture. She will work to put together a ragtag group of geniuses and lead them to the realization of all their dreams. To do it, she must navigate the dangerous overlap of music and street politics, pulling in those closest to her including her cousins Lamar Kinsey (Blackk) and James Kinsey (Smith) and pursuing volatile local rapper Artillery (Simmie 'Buddy' Sims III), who is already in a tangle with law enforcement."

An image of Gail Bean as Wanda Bell-Simmons from 'Snowfall' (Image Source: Instagram | @snowfallfx)

It further states, "Her internship with former D-boy-turned-label-owner Darryl 'DG' Grant (Brandon Mychal Smith) creates opportunities but also deepens tensions between Wanda and Leon, who has vowed to leave the streets for good and chase down his own atonement through his free legal clinic. As ambition, loyalty, and survival collide, how much is everyone willing to risk in order to build something lasting in a world that threatens to pull them down?"