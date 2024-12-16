'Very Scary People' delves into the chilling killings of con FBI informant Scott Lee Kimball

Scott Kimball discussed how simple it was for him to become a paid criminal informant for the FBI

Scott Lee Kimball, a serial murderer who escaped capture while acting as an FBI informant, will be the subject of an episode of the new season of 'Very Scary People.'

Scott was accused of soliciting murder in 2017 and made an effort to get out of jail. His prior sentence of 70 years in jail was extended by four years in 2020. Scott was sent back to the United States Penitentiary, Florence High, in Colorado as of July 2023.

Who is Scott Lee Kimball?

Investigators strongly suspect Scott, a convicted serial murderer, con artist, and fraudster from Boulder County with up to 21 unsolved deaths. Over the course of two years, Scott killed at least four individuals. He served as an FBI informant for the first year of his murderous activities, receiving compensation and immunity from prosecution for some of his fraud schemes.

Much of the information he provided to the agency ultimately turned out to be untrue, and nearly none of it was useful in the prosecution of additional offenses; the case severely embarrassed the bureau.

Scott Lee Kimball changes testimony of killings

Scott sent a long, handwritten letter to his family at the beginning of 2011 that described the killings of all four of his victims in more detail than he had previously done. His statements differed significantly from those he had previously provided. A copy was also sent to the FBI.

Scott said that he had shot LeAnn Emry twice as she attempted to flee, taking responsibility for her death, which he had previously blamed on someone else. He had previously stated that he had just assisted someone else in killing Jennifer Marcum in a different Utah canyon and witnessed her passing, but now he claimed to have prepared a lethal heroin "hot shot" for her.

Additionally, Scott once again blamed drugs for Kaysi McLeod's death, claiming that she had overdosed in his presence close to where her corpse was discovered after consuming a mix of beer, meth, and oxycodone. He reiterated his prior admission of his uncle, Terry Kimball's murder.

In an interview with The Atavist in 2021, Scott provided two further theories on the murders of Jennifer, Kaysi, and LeAnn. He first claimed that the three ladies were threatening to reveal his illegal operations to the FBI or were blackmailing him. He then stated that a motorcycle gang was responsible for the killings.

Furthermore, he said that his uncle had molested children. None of their assertions could be verified.

Scott Lee Kimball's cousin reflects on Hannibal's mental health

Cousin Ed Coet, who spoke with the media about the letter's contents, expressed encouragement, pointing out that while his cousin might not be giving the full truth, he had acknowledged a bigger involvement in the murders than before. Ed told Westword, he "so desperately needs mental health care." Ed thought Scott was looking for atonement after experiencing a religious epiphany.

