Wes Bentley lands exciting first role since ‘Yellowstone’ and this time, he’s teaming up with Ryan Murphy

Wes Bentley is reuniting with Ryan Murphy in the FX series adaptation of 'The Shards', here's everything we know so far

Taylor Sheridan's 'Yellowstone' may have concluded with a lukewarm series finale, but its legacy continues to shine on with new spin-offs. With new shows, the fan favorite characters, like Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly), Rip (Cole Hauser), and Kayce Dutton (Luke Grimes), got a stellar chance to headline their own shows. However, it also makes it clear that Wes Bentley's Jamie Dutton, who was killed in the season finale, will not be seen on the ever-expanding franchise. Yet, the fans have a reason to rejoice, as Bentley is all set to make a comeback with a never-before-seen character.

Wes Bentley attending the 'Yellowstone' Season 5 Part 2 premiere at the Museum of Modern Art in New York City (Image Source: FilmMagic | Photo by Taylor Hill)

As per reports, Bentley is reuniting with Ryan Murphy for FX's upcoming adaptation of 'The Shards,' as per Variety. Based on Bret Easton Ellis' novel, the series stars Kaia Gerber, Igby Rigney, Homer Gere, Graham Campbell, and Hayes Warner. Bentley will portray Terry, the father of Warner's character, Debbie. 'The Shards' is a horror series set in 1980s Los Angeles, following a fictional serial killer and blending in semi-autobiographical elements from Bret Easton Ellis' life.

Bentley previously appeared in three seasons of Murphy's 'American Horror Story' and is also recognized for his film roles in 'American Beauty,' 'Interstellar,' and 'The Hunger Games.' Based on Ellis' serialized audiobook and 2023 novel, 'The Shards' is a semi-autobiographical horror story set in 1981 that follows Bret and his friends as they navigate high school while a serial killer terrorizes their community, as per Screen Rant.

For Bentley, 'The Shards' offers a dark, suspenseful turn away from his 'Yellowstone' role, bringing him back to his horror roots. Bentley is also grabbing major headlines for his alleged fight with his 'Yellowstone' co-star Kevin Costner. According to an unnamed Yellowstone season 5 set source, Costner and Bentley once got into a heated "shoving match" during a scene filmed in Utah with Reilly. The tension reportedly began when Costner told Bentley to "play the part however he wanted," disregarding Sheridan's script, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Bentley, however, pushed back, reportedly saying that he "signed up for a Taylor Sheridan show, not a Kevin Costner production." The source further claimed, "Kevin didn't like that, and he lunged at him. No fists were thrown, but they were in each other's faces, pushing and shoving and just getting hot until they had to be separated." Another insider added that Reilly "was in tears" as Costner and Bentley were pulled apart, leading to production being shut down immediately afterward.