Will Ferrell's heartwrenching trans coming-of-age story with old pal hits Netflix

In 'Will & Harper', two friends embark onto an emotional road trip after one of them comes out as a trans woman

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: Netflix becomes the steaming partner for Jessica Elbaum and Will Ferrell's latest production 'Will & Harper'. The heartfelt documentary film follows actor and comedian Will Ferrell's road trip with his long-time friend Harper Steele, who came out as a trans woman.

Ferrell and Steele's friendship dates back to 1995 when they worked together on 'Saturday Night Live' (SNL). Steele stayed there for 13 years, earning four Emmy nominations and winning one. In 2008, she left SNL for 'Funny or Die' where she worked as a creative director. Even after SNL, Ferrell and Steele continued to entertain audiences with their notable collaborations, including 'Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga'.

Harper Steele wrote an emotional email to Will Farrell

Will Farrell in a still from 'Will & Harper' trailer (YouTube/@netflix)

Shortly after coming out as a trans woman at the age of 61, Steele wrote an email to Farrell asking him to stand up for her if needed.

"Look, I'm not a very political person, but just by nature of being trans, I'm now a political person in a way. I just ask you as my friends to stand up for me. Do your best to, if I'm misgendered, just speak up on my behalf, that's all I ask," Ferrell quotes Steele's email in an interview with Pride Source.

Farrell took a pause and wondered how it would impact their 30-year friendship. His mind was filled with questions, wondering if things would change between them. Since he didn't have much knowledge about the trans community, he decided to educate himself. And what better way could be than getting into a van and driving across the country with your trans-friend?

"This was the light bulb moment for me: 'Oh, if I'm really going to walk the walk here, maybe this is a way to do that and we could have a great time, and it would also be educational for me.' Just be that — lead by example. Show that civility still exists out there, not only between ourselves, but in the way we're engaging with the world," Farrell further told Pride Source.

What is Netflix's 'Will & Harper' about?

Harper Steele in a still from 'Will & Harper' trailer (YouTube/@netflix)

'Will & Harper' is a documentary film following Will Ferrell and Harper Steele's 17-day road trip from New York to Los Angeles. The film is an eye-opener for those who are ignorant about the trans community, the challenges they face, and the life they deserve to live.

During this remarkable yet emotional journey of friendship, identity, and growth, Farrell also takes Steele to her hometown including her high school and a local bar she used to visit frequently before the gender transition. Viewers can expect several spontaneous funny moments between the duo.

"I think this is a great example of allyship. And it's a funny movie, so maybe we can bring people in with that laughter and illustrate that allyship," Steele tells Pride Source.

The official synopsis for 'Will & Harper' reads, "When Will Ferrell's good friend Harper comes out as a trans woman, they take a road trip to bond and reintroduce Harper to the country as her true self."

How to stream ‘Will & Harper’?

A still from 'Will & Harper' trailer (YouTube/@netflix)

'Will & Harper' is directed by Josh Greenbaum and it first premiered at the 40th Sundance Film Festival in January 2024. The film then had a limited theatrical release in the United States on September 13.

The 114-minute-long documentary will have its digital premiere coming Friday, September 27. It will be available exclusively on Netflix.

