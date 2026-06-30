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After ‘The Love Hypothesis’, another Ali Hazelwood novel heads to the big screen with Colleen Hoover on board

Amazon MGM Studios has acquired the film rights to one of Ali Hazelwood's bestsellers, with Sofia Alvarez directing the romantic comedy
BY IQRA SIDDIQUI
PUBLISHED 4 HOURS AGO
Ali Hazelwood and Colleen Hoover pose for photos; 'Love, Theoretically' book cover art (Cover Image Source: Instagram | (L & C) @alihazelwood; (R) @colleenhoover)
Ali Hazelwood and Colleen Hoover pose for photos; 'Love, Theoretically' book cover art (Cover Image Source: Instagram | (L & C) @alihazelwood; (R) @colleenhoover)

Fans of Ali Hazelwood's bestselling romance novels have another movie adaptation to look forward to. Before ‘The Love Hypothesis’ even makes its streaming debut, one more of the author's fan-favorite books is already making its way to the big screen. According to Deadline, Amazon MGM Studios has secured the film rights to Hazelwood's bestselling novel ‘Love, Theoretically’. The project is still in its early stages, but it already has a creative team in place. Leading the title behind the camera is Sofia Alvarez, who will direct the romantic comedy while also writing the screenplay. Alvarez is no stranger to adapting bestselling romance novels. She previously worked on the first two ‘To All the Boys I've Loved Before’ films, helping turn Jenny Han's beloved books into successful Netflix hits.

This latest assignment also reunites Alvarez with producer Max Siemers. The duo previously collaborated on the ‘To All the Boys’ films. Joining them is fellow Magic Hour Entertainment producer Tanner Anderson. Hazelwood herself will remain closely involved with the adaptation. Besides writing the original novel, she is also attached as an executive producer, allowing her to stay connected as the story moves from page to screen. Interestingly, the producing team also includes bestselling author Colleen Hoover. The ‘It Ends With Us’ writer is producing through Heartbones Entertainment alongside her producing partner Lauren Levine. ‘Love, Theoretically’ is a classic enemies-to-lovers romance, but it comes with an academic twist. The story follows Elsie, an adjunct theoretical physicist who struggles to earn enough money through teaching alone. 

'Love, Theoretically' book cover art and its tropes (Image Source: Instagram | @alihazelwood)
'Love, Theoretically' book cover art (Image Source: Instagram | @alihazelwood)

To help pay her bills, she secretly works as a fake girlfriend for clients who need someone to accompany them to family gatherings or social events. It is hardly the career she imagined while studying physics, but it keeps her afloat. Her life takes an unexpected turn after she meets Jack, the brother of one of her regular clients. Their first encounter is anything but pleasant. Jack is an experimental physicist whose reputation already precedes him, and things become even more complicated when Elsie discovers he is the one who is sabotaging the prestigious job she desperately wants at MIT. Meanwhile, the announcement arrives just a few months before another Hazelwood adaptation reaches the audience.

Prime Video is preparing to release ‘The Love Hypothesis’, based on Hazelwood's bestselling debut novel. The film is scheduled to premiere on September 23 and stars Lili Reinhart as Olive Smith alongside Tom Bateman as Adam Carlsen. The upcoming release will likely give fans an early idea of how Hazelwood's unique style translates from novels to the screen before ‘Love, Theoretically’ begins production. For now, though, fans hoping for casting news will have to be patient. Because the adaptation remains in early development, Amazon MGM Studios has not announced who will play Elsie or Jack. There is also no word yet on when filming might begin, where production will take place, or when audiences can expect the movie to arrive in theaters or on streaming platforms.

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