‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 Episode 5: Corbin's advantage leads to villa's first emotional elimination

In the latest episode, Ariana Madix asked the newly arrived bombshell, Corbin, who he would like to couple up with

‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 Episode 5 saw Ariana Madix enter the villa for the recoupling ceremony, which sent one much-loved islander home. She welcomed the newly arrived bombshell Corbin to the villa and said, “It’s time for our first recoupling. Girls, stay where you are, and boys, join me, please.” Soon, the boys stood in front of the fire pit, after which Ariana announced one more twist. “Corbin received a text earlier today. As he’s only been in the villa for 24 hours, he will get to pick the girl he wants to couple up with first,” she revealed. She then asked Corbin which girl he wanted to pair up with.

A still from ‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 Episode 5 featuring Corbin (Image Source: Peacock)

Corbin chose Kenzie, and he shared, “I have such flowing conversations, and I just feel comfortable with the position I’m at.” Ariana then announced that the female islanders would choose who they wanted to couple up with, and as a result, the male islander who was left single would be eliminated from the villa. Each of the girls made a choice and coupled up with their desired partners. The newly formed couples in the latest episode were: Corbin-Kenzie, Aniya-KC, Trinity-Bryce, Melanie-Sincere, Kayda-Zach, and Beatriz-Gabriel. Sean, who entered the villa on Day 1, was left without a partner and said, "This damn fire pit, man. This damn thing’s f**king me up." “No, it sucks, honestly. But the silver lining, it was really cool to hear how everyone feels about each other. Maybe one day someone will say those things about me,” he added. His words made everyone emotional, and soon, the ‘Love Island’ USA host announced that Sean was the first islander to be dumped from the villa since he was left single.

A still from ‘Love Island’ USA Season 8 Episode 5 featuring Sean (Image Source: Peacock)

Ariana then asked if he had anything to say before leaving. “I…..honestly, just thank you. It was a cool experience, like, a once-in-a-lifetime thing. And I really enjoyed getting to know all of you,” he said. Fellow islander Trinity and others couldn’t hold back their tears. Ariana mentioned that Sean seemed like a "really genuine” person. “We’re very sad to see you go. I bet your son would be very, very proud of his dad,” she added. Notably, Sean is a single father who left his job as a police officer to participate in the Peacock dating show. Despite criticism from the mayor and police chief, his family members supported his decision, and he garnered an impressive fan base during his time on the show. After saying goodbye to his fellow islanders, Sean left the villa.