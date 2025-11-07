Is ‘All Her Fault’ based on a true story? Peacock’s thriller unravels a mother’s desperate search for her son

Based on Andrea Mara's novel of the same name, 'All Her Fault' stars Sarah Snook in the leading role

Set against the chilling backdrop of a mother's quest to find the truth behind her son's mysterious disappearance, Peacock's 'All Her Fault' is grabbing major attention all thanks to its intriguing storytelling. Created by Megan Gallagher, the mystery thriller drama is directed by Minkie Spiro and Kate Dennis. A look into the show and its storyline might give viewers the impression that the show is yet another thriller mystery dealing with human emotions. However, in reality, it actually takes inspiration from real-life incidents, but there's a major catch you should know about.

A screenshot of Sarah Snook as Marissa Irvine from 'All Her Fault' (Image Source: YouTube | @peacock)

According to reports, 'All Her Fault' is based on Andrea Mara's 2021 novel of the same name, which is inspired by her own parenting experiences. The story's opening stems from a real incident in which Mara mistakenly went to the wrong address to pick up her daughter, leading to a moment of panic. Though the real situation was quickly resolved, Mara used those emotions as the basis for the novel's premise about a missing child. However, she confirmed that beyond that initial moment, the rest of the story is entirely fictional, enhanced with dramatic and creative elements, as per Moviedelic.

The disappearance of Milo Irvine (Duke McCloud) in 'All Her Fault' draws loose inspiration from real-life kidnapping cases that shaped Mara's writing. In an article for the Irish Independent, Mara talked about how cases like the 2007 disappearance of Madeleine McCann, as well as the kidnappings of Natascha Kampusch, Jaycee Dugard, and Elizabeth Smart, influenced public perception and parental fears. She noted how such tragedies and their media coverage deeply impact the collective psyche.

In adapting 'All Her Fault' for television, writer Gallagher made several creative changes to expand the story beyond its original domestic scope. The setting shifted from Dublin, Ireland, to a more localized homeland backdrop, allowing the narrative to explore broader themes like class conflict. Co-director Spiro described the show's dynamic pacing to The Sydney Morning Herald, saying, "It's like an accordion, this show. You have the expanse, and then you go into these very intense moments, and then you're out again."

Actor Sarah Snook, who portrays the lead character Marissa Irvine in the show, also talked about its themes of motherhood and balance in an interview with Vanity Fair. She discussed the challenges of juggling personal and professional life, noting how her real-life experiences shaped her portrayal. Snook shared, "To be pregnant in one show and then have your child go missing in the other, let's hope that's not the motherhood journey for most." She went on to explain how becoming a mother herself changed her approach to acting, sharing, "There's a different kind of attention to those roles that I can bring now from being a mom, and also a depth of feeling that I wouldn’t have understood prior to having a kid."