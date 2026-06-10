What’s next in ‘The Pitt’ Season 3? Lead actor teases a messy, chaotic shift for their character

‘The Pitt’ Season 3 will be set against the backdrop of November in Pittsburgh and will focus on mental health-related themes.

'The Pitt's star is continually on the rise! Following a powerful sophomore season that focused on the ER at the Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Center (PTMC) through the 4th of July Weekend, the HBO Max medical drama is all set to begin production on its third season. Given the transient nature of the healthcare world, especially within the confines of the emergency room, it stands to reason that successive seasons of the R. Scott Gemmill show will bring new characters and arcs, while leaving behind previously established roles. One such character who may undergo a significant change in the upcoming season is student doctor Victoria Javadi (Shabana Azeez).

Azeez was recently spotted at the Newport Beach TV Fest on June 6 and caught up with Bustle in an interview. During the conversation, Azeez revealed that her character will change a bit in Season 3: "I can say that I'm not in the ER this season. I've done my ER rotation, so I'm doing my psychiatry rotation." As it has already been indicated that Season 3 will be set against the backdrop of the winter month of November, the upcoming psychiatry rotation will still be a part of Javadi's medical school curriculum. On top of that, there's also the possibility that she might finally find her calling with this new rotation. The ending of the sophomore season saw Javadi nearing burnout.

Shabana Azeez in a still from the premiere of 'The Pitt' season 2 (Image Source: Instagram | @shabanaazeez_)

As a result of the high-octane ER lifestyle, Javadi began pondering her chances of surviving in the ER long-term. Both her parents are established doctors, and they kept advising her to take up either dermatology or surgery as a career. For a moment, Javadi was even considering the escapist route to law school. In a particularly tense dialogue with Dennis Whitaker (Gerran Howell), Javadi asserted, "No offense, but look what this place does to you." She also added, "The more time I spend here, the more I realize the importance of mental health — for patients and for us." This eventually led Whitaker to suggest that psychiatry might be a viable option for Javadi, and she eventually took the matter to Dr. Robby (Noah Wyle).

Shabana Azeez as Victoria Javadi in a still from 'The Pitt' (Image Source: HBO | Warrick Page)

Reposing his faith in her judgment, the veteran doctor remarked in a particularly touching moment, "I think that you could do anything that you put your mind to, Victoria." Elsewhere, during the interview, Azeez noted, "It's a very different vibe for me. And I'm scared and nervous. But it's an honor to be able to show that part of medicine." The fact that the upcoming season will focus on the broad theme of mental health was previously hinted at by Wyle in an interview with Vanity Fair, during which he explained, "Season one is the doctor is the patient. Season two, doctors don't make good patients. Season three, doctors benefit from being patients. So that's really where our head is at now: We're watching this mental health journey take place from total denial to acceptance of a problem to baby steps up and out of his proverbial pit. That's what we're working on." 'The Pitt' is exclusively available on HBO Max.