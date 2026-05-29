Maura Higgins says there’s one ‘DWTS’ pro she absolutely doesn’t want as her partner: ‘Anyone except...’

Maura Higgins reveals which ‘Traitors’ co-star is on her ‘DWTS’ Season 35 partner wishlist — and who’s off it

While fans are eagerly waiting for the upcoming ‘DWTS’ Season 35, new updates from the show’s finalized contestants make the wait even more interesting. After the ‘Traitors’ concluded, Maura Higgins was the first participant to be announced for the upcoming dance competition. In her May 29, 2026, interview with Entertainment News, Maura opened up about whom she would like to be paired with. However, the exciting thing that she revealed was not who she wanted to be paired up with, but whom she didn’t want to be paired with. “I’d be happy with anyone except Gleb,” shared Maura. She doesn’t see herself paired with pro dancer Gleb Savchenko. She also revealed the reason behind not wanting Gleb, “That’s only because I’m loyal and I’m friends with Brooks Nader.”

Maura Higgins poses for a photo (Image Source: Instagram | @maurahiggins)

For readers who might not know, Gleb is Brooks’ ex, and Maura also doesn’t like “the way he (Gleb) speaks about women.” Furthermore, she also doesn’t want to spend time with him. “I don’t really want to spend all my time with someone like that. I’m like, ‘No thank you’.” Fans must remember Brooks getting Gleb as her partner on ‘DWTS’ Season 33, and the two were briefly involved romantically. The pair was eliminated during the show’s fifth week. However, she has quite the plan for herself, and it does not involve a “showmance.” “Absolutely not. You’re not getting a showmance from me at all. It’s not happening,” noted Maura. She also opened up about being “single” and “celibate” while she was “bloody happy.” Since she’s so happy being single, she doesn’t want to get involved in any showmance.

A still from 'DWTS' Season 33 featuring stars Brooks Nader and Gleb Savchenko (Image Source: ABC | DWTS)

Later in her interview, Maura also noted whom she would like to be partnered with: “I even get nervous about saying it because I see all these videos and they’re like, ‘Mark! ‘” Mark!’ My accent is crazy, but I do want Mark.” The ‘Love Island’ star was referred to as three-time ‘DWTS’ champion and pro dancer Mark Ballas. The two also participated in ‘Traitors’ Season 4. Sharing more about the upcoming dance competition, Maura noted that despite the show’s filming to begin after a few months, she’s been feeling “a bit nervous.” Even while talking about her participation, she could “feel it” in her belly. “I’m like, ‘Oh god!’ It’s probably because it’s out of my comfort zone. I’ve never danced. I’ve got no experience, but I’m going to give it my all.”

A photo of Ezra Sosa from 'Dancing With the Stars' poster (Image Source: Instagram| @dancingwiththestars)

While Maura has her reasons for not wanting to partner up with Gleb, another ‘DWTS’ pro dancer, Ezra Sosa, also reflected on her decision during his May 25, 2026, interview with US Weekly. He noted, “Maura, I can see her with anyone but Gleb.” He added, “She literally says she doesn’t want Gleb, so I can see her with anyone. But I think Maura and Jan Ravnik would be so slay. Both of their accents would be so awesome.”