MEAWW Entertainment Logo

Maura Higgins says there’s one ‘DWTS’ pro she absolutely doesn’t want as her partner: ‘Anyone except...’

Maura Higgins reveals which ‘Traitors’ co-star is on her ‘DWTS’ Season 35 partner wishlist — and who’s off it
BY GIRA RATHOD
PUBLISHED 2 HOURS AGO
A still from 'Love Island Games' featuring Maura Higgins (Cover Image Source: Instagram | @loveislandusa)
A still from 'Love Island Games' featuring Maura Higgins (Cover Image Source: Instagram | @loveislandusa)

While fans are eagerly waiting for the upcoming ‘DWTS’ Season 35, new updates from the show’s finalized contestants make the wait even more interesting. After the ‘Traitors’ concluded, Maura Higgins was the first participant to be announced for the upcoming dance competition. In her May 29, 2026, interview with Entertainment News, Maura opened up about whom she would like to be paired with. However, the exciting thing that she revealed was not who she wanted to be paired up with, but whom she didn’t want to be paired with. “I’d be happy with anyone except Gleb,” shared Maura. She doesn’t see herself paired with pro dancer Gleb Savchenko. She also revealed the reason behind not wanting Gleb, “That’s only because I’m loyal and I’m friends with Brooks Nader.”

Maura Higgins returns to 'Love Island ' franchise (Instagram/maurahiggins)
Maura Higgins poses for a photo (Image Source: Instagram | @maurahiggins)

For readers who might not know, Gleb is Brooks’ ex, and Maura also doesn’t like “the way he (Gleb) speaks about women.” Furthermore, she also doesn’t want to spend time with him. “I don’t really want to spend all my time with someone like that. I’m like, ‘No thank you’.” Fans must remember Brooks getting Gleb as her partner on ‘DWTS’ Season 33, and the two were briefly involved romantically. The pair was eliminated during the show’s fifth week. However, she has quite the plan for herself, and it does not involve a “showmance.” “Absolutely not. You’re not getting a showmance from me at all. It’s not happening,” noted Maura. She also opened up about being “single” and “celibate” while she was “bloody happy.” Since she’s so happy being single, she doesn’t want to get involved in any showmance.

'DWTS' Season 33 stars Brooks Nader and Gleb Savchenko performed quick step (@abc)
A still from 'DWTS' Season 33  featuring stars Brooks Nader and Gleb Savchenko (Image Source: ABC | DWTS)

Later in her interview, Maura also noted whom she would like to be partnered with: “I even get nervous about saying it because I see all these videos and they’re like, ‘Mark! ‘” Mark!’ My accent is crazy, but I do want Mark.” The ‘Love Island’ star was referred to as three-time ‘DWTS’ champion and pro dancer Mark Ballas. The two also participated in ‘Traitors’ Season 4. Sharing more about the upcoming dance competition, Maura noted that despite the show’s filming to begin after a few months, she’s been feeling “a bit nervous.” Even while talking about her participation, she could “feel it” in her belly. “I’m like, ‘Oh god!’ It’s probably because it’s out of my comfort zone. I’ve never danced. I’ve got no experience, but I’m going to give it my all.”

Ezra Sosa 'Dancing With the Stars' 2024.(Cover Image Source: Instagram| @dancingwiththestars)
A photo of Ezra Sosa from 'Dancing With the Stars' poster (Image Source: Instagram| @dancingwiththestars)

While Maura has her reasons for not wanting to partner up with Gleb, another ‘DWTS’ pro dancer, Ezra Sosa, also reflected on her decision during his May 25, 2026, interview with US Weekly. He noted, “Maura, I can see her with anyone but Gleb.” He added, “She literally says she doesn’t want Gleb, so I can see her with anyone. But I think Maura and Jan Ravnik would be so slay. Both of their accents would be so awesome.”

GET THE BIGGEST ENTERTAINMENT STORIES
STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX.

MORE STORIES

John Legend isn’t returning for ‘The Voice’ Season 30 and there's a good reason why
THE VOICE

John Legend isn’t returning for ‘The Voice’ Season 30 and there's a good reason why

The upcoming season of the NBC show will feature Kelly Clarkson, Adam Levine, Riley Green, and Queen Latifah as coaches
9 hours ago
‘Love Island USA’ Season 8 reveals cast including ex-NBA player’s daughter as Ariana Madix returns to host
LOVE ISLAND USA (2019)

‘Love Island USA’ Season 8 reveals cast including ex-NBA player’s daughter as Ariana Madix returns to host

Ariana Madix will return as host to guide the Islanders through all the recouplings, bombshell arrivals, and heartbreaks
10 hours ago
‘American Idol’ Season 24 winner Hannah Harper reveals major collaboration with former contestant
AMERICAN IDOL

‘American Idol’ Season 24 winner Hannah Harper reveals major collaboration with former contestant

Hannah Harper already has two touring gigs lined up, which will keep her busy from June until November, and now she has revealed her next move.
22 hours ago
‘Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ EP teases Taylor Frankie Paul's return amid major restriction: 'Both Dakota..'
REALITY TV

‘Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ EP teases Taylor Frankie Paul's return amid major restriction: 'Both Dakota..'

Hulu show producer Jeff Jenkins shared an update regarding ‘Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ filming, which is set to resume soon.
1 day ago
Is Ciara Miller leaving 'Summer House'? Insider reveals her stance on Season 11 after reunion drama
REALITY TV

Is Ciara Miller leaving 'Summer House'? Insider reveals her stance on Season 11 after reunion drama

With the current reunion and ‘In The City’ release schedule, Bravo star’s future on ‘Summer House’ has been a topic of discussion among fans.
1 day ago
Robert Irwin teases intense competition in 'Dancing with the Stars: The Next Pro' first look
DANCING WITH THE STARS

Robert Irwin teases intense competition in 'Dancing with the Stars: The Next Pro' first look

Robert Irwin will oversee the fierce competition as 12 contestants battle it out for a spot on 'DWTS' Season 35
1 day ago
Ciara and West are set to join Amanda on ‘In the City’ Episode 3 and things could get interesting
REALITY TV

Ciara and West are set to join Amanda on ‘In the City’ Episode 3 and things could get interesting

The ‘Summer House’ Season 10 reunion saw Ciara slamming Amanda for her relationship with West
1 day ago
Are Jimmy and Ally still together? ‘Perfect Match’ Season 4 finale drama decoded as ‘LIB’ star speaks out
REALITY TV

Are Jimmy and Ally still together? ‘Perfect Match’ Season 4 finale drama decoded as ‘LIB’ star speaks out

Jimmy and Ally matched on the first day, but in a surprising twist, Ally later coupled up with Hashim
1 day ago
Are DeMari and Marissa still together? Relationship status revealed after 'Perfect Match' Season 4 finale
REALITY TV

Are DeMari and Marissa still together? Relationship status revealed after 'Perfect Match' Season 4 finale

Despite being together from the first day, DeMari Davis and Marissa George's relationship was an emotional roller-coaster on 'Perfect Match.'
1 day ago
When will 'Love Island USA' Season 8 reveal its cast? Previous seasons offer a major clue
LOVE ISLAND USA (2019)

When will 'Love Island USA' Season 8 reveal its cast? Previous seasons offer a major clue

The countdown to 'Love Island USA' Season 8 is on, and a look at previous premiere patterns hints that fans must stay tuned for the official cast reveal.
1 day ago