‘Love Island USA’ Season 8: Who is Beatriz Hatz? Meet the Paralympic medalist already stealing hearts

Hosted by Ariana Madix, ‘Love Island USA’ Season 8 will feature 12 newly arriving singles

The recently released cast members list for the upcoming ‘Love Island USA’ Season 8 featured singles from various backgrounds. This included 12 Islanders who will be entering the villa on the first day. One of them was Beatriz Hatz from San Diego, California. She is a Team USA Paralympian. Witnessing an athlete among the singles sparked a discussion among fans, while some of them even referred to her as the “baddest one” on the ‘Love Island USA’ Season 8. The Paralympian’s social media reveals all her achievements and accomplishments.

​While she has participated in Tokyo 2020, she has won a Bronze medal in the 2024 Paris Paralympic Games. She also calls herself a “Proud Mexican American” in her Instagram bio. Beatriz trains out of Colorado and is also associated with organizations, including the Challenged Athletes Foundation. According to her Team USA profile, she attended D’Evelyn Junior/Senior High School, and her hometown is Lakewood, CO. She has two brothers, John and Ryan, and was born without a fibula in her right leg. As a result, her right limb had to be amputated below the knee. She grew up playing various sports, including basketball, soccer, karate, softball, and more. She was also named the 2018 U.S. Paralympics Track and Field High School Female Athlete of the Year.

​Coming to Beatriz’s ‘Love Island USA’ Season 8 participation, it sparked various discussions among the dating reality show viewers. While some fans are excited to see a female athlete in the villa, others are waiting to see how her dating journey unfolds. Apart from Beatriz, the remaining singles include: Aniya Harvey (Tyrone, Georgia), Bryce Dettloff (Los Angeles, California), Gabriel Vasconcelos (Miami, Florida), KC Chandler (Fresno, California), Kenzie Annis (Kennesaw, Georgia), Melanie Moreno (Los Angeles, California), Sean Reifel (Easton, Pennsylvania), Sincere Rhea (Cape May, New Jersey), Trinity Tatum (Newport News, Virginia), Vasana Montgomery, (Beaverton, Oregon), and Zach Georgiou (Birmingham, England.)

Hosted by Ariana Madix, ‘Love Island USA’ Season 8 will feature 12 newly arriving singles, “Entering the Fiji Villa for a drama-filled summer focused on forming romantic connections.” Peacock refers to the cast members' background as, “The cast includes Islanders from across the U.S. and one from the U.K., each bringing unique backgrounds and personalities into the villa.” Islanders will test their romantic connections with fellow singles while competing to win the $100,000 prize. All while managing to get coupled up each week with an Islander of their choice, and also surviving the eliminations. Viewers will also witness exciting games and challenges that singles will go through and earn hot dates with their romantic connections.

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