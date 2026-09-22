ABC drops major update on ‘High Potential’ Season 3

ABC reveals a major Season 3 update for 'High Potential' as Kaitlin Olson and the cast prepare for the show's highly anticipated return.

ABC has confirmed a major production update for ‘High Potential’ Season 3. The Kaitlin Olson-led crime procedural has officially returned to production ahead of its planned 2027 return. The news comes after ABC moved the series out of its fall 2026 schedule. The network placed Season 3 in its midseason lineup alongside ‘The Rookie’ Season 9, ‘Will Trent’ Season 5 and ‘Shifting Gears’ Season 3. ABC’s official ‘High Potential’ social media account announced the production return with a video featuring Olson, Judy Reyes as Selena Soto, and Javicia Leslie as Daphne Forrester.

The confirmation comes after set photos and behind-the-scenes clips surfaced online during the summer. On September 12, Olson also shared the first-look image featuring herself and Daniel Sunjata on her Instagram account. The post was captioned with a brain and a detective emoji, symbolizing their roles on the show.

Matthew Lamb, who plays Elliot, had also previously revealed that writers had started working on the new season. The scheduling change comes after the show’s strong performance during its second season. ‘High Potential’ averaged 16 million multiplatform viewers across a 35-day viewing window during the 2025-26 TV cycle.

The series has also become ABC’s most-watched scripted series after only two seasons. So far in ‘High Potential,’ one of the biggest unresolved questions involves Nick Wagner, played by Steve Howey. Howey’s departure from the series has already been confirmed, but the show has not revealed how Nick's story will end. Nick suffered a fatal stab wound during the Season 2 finale, but the show could still take his story in a different direction.

A still of Kaitlin Olson as Morgan and Daniel Sunjata as Detective Karadec from 'High Potential' (Image Source: Instagram | @highpotentialabc)

The finale also left Morgan facing the consequences of the case while the Major Crimes team dealt with the fallout from the night’s events. The episode raised new questions about the team’s future and left several relationships in a fragile position. The series also needs to revisit the mystery surrounding Roman’s disappearance.

Olson will return as Morgan, the brilliant single mother whose unusual approach to solving crimes drives the series. Daniel Sunjata is also expected to return as Karadec. ‘High Potential’ is based on the French series ‘HPI.’ The American adaptation follows Morgan as she uses her exceptional intelligence, strong observational skills, and unconventional methods to help the LAPD solve difficult cases.