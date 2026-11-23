‘The Gilded Age’ drops major pregnancy bombshell in Season 4 Episode 4 ahead of midseason finale

A talk with Nurse Virginia Saville makes Marian reconsider what her recent symptoms mean

Marian Brook (Louisa Jacobson) realizes she may be carrying the child of Larry Russell (Harry Richardson) in the final scene of ‘The Gilded Age’ Season 4, Episode 4, titled ‘Good Taste.’ The episode aired Sunday, November 22, on HBO and HBO Max. The episode does not confirm the pregnancy, and it arrives at the halfway point of the eight-episode season. It happens when Marian dismisses her recent nosebleeds as a symptom of overexertion. Settlement house nurse Virginia Saville (Elizabeth Marvel) wonders whether Marian is starting her “monthly courses,” the period euphemism for menstruation.

A still from ‘The Gilded Age’ (Image Source: Hotstar)

Marian then remembers she hasn’t started and asks if she could be pregnant. Virginia prompts her by querying whether there is anything to suggest this. The reason goes back to Season 4’s pilot, when Marian and her ex-fiancé Larry spent a night together. Marian had resisted his repeated proposals to wed her to keep her independence, and they hadn’t spoken since. In Episode 4, Larry asks for Marian’s forgiveness for not having behaved more like a gentleman, and she confides in him that she’s come to a standstill in her life. As revealed by TVLine, the producers deliberately included nosebleeds in the episode, with executive producer Sonja Warfield hoping the audience would assume a different ailment.

Warfield drew inspiration for this from her experiences during her own pregnancy: “I thought I was dying,” she said. While it would have been easy to write Marian suffering from nausea, the team decided to go with another sign less commonly associated with being pregnant. Jacobson cited this sequence as a personal highlight to shoot, because it highlights the lack of information available to women in the 19th century and that Marian, being an only child and orphan, must face this on her own. Speaking to TheWrap, the actress said that she wanted the scene to be considered by the viewer within the confines of the time. Here we see her go from strong, self-assured, and free-spirited to almost childlike in front of the camera. “I hope that it will help people feel empathy for her,” Jacobson said. Further examples of how high stakes were for women will be shown by other characters in the show.

A still from ‘The Gilded Age’ (Image Source: Hotstar)

Episode 4 drives the pregnancy scare into the long feud between the Marian’s family and Larry’s. Marian’s Aunt Agnes van Rhijn (Christine Baranski) squares off against Larry’s mother, Bertha Russell (Carrie Coon), as to who shall entertain President Grover Cleveland. Bertha wins by a single vote awarded by Marian’s aunt Ada (Cynthia Nixon). Most importantly, Agnes is also mistaken in her suspicion that her daughter-in-law Enid Van Rhijn (Kelley Curran) is pregnant. When Enid’s husband, Oscar (Blake Ritson), says he doesn’t want to have a baby, Agnes’ suspicion is towards Enid, but the pregnancy question in the episode is directed towards Marian. The next episode will air on Sunday, November 29, at 9 pm ET on HBO and HBO Max. ‘The Gilded Age’ will conclude its Season 4 on Sunday, December 20.