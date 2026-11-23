Where was ‘The Chosen’ filmed? Inside the real-life locations where Jesus’ story unfolds on screen

'The Chosen' Season 6 revolves around the crucifixion, while the next installment will focus on the resurrection

The historical drama ‘The Chosen’ premiered its sixth season on November 15, 2026. With new episodes arriving weekly, the latest installment has drawn considerable attention from viewers, many of whom are curious about where the series was filmed. From its iconic Texas sets to international filming locations, here’s a closer look at the places featured in ‘The Chosen.’

A still from 'The Chosen' (Image Source: YouTube | @Prime Video)

​According to Meridian Magazine, the latest ‘The Chosen’ Season 6 was filmed in Utah. Production took place over approximately a month during the spring at a massive set in Goshen, Utah. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints designed and built the set. One of the extras, Hannah, who traveled 17 hours from Singapore, told the outlet, “This morning we filmed the scene leading up to the crucifixion. It’s a heavy scene where we see Jesus and the two thieves carrying the cross across the town. It was difficult to watch to be really honest. But I think that what I read in the scripture is coming to life in a most powerful way.”

The team also filmed in Italy, and in an interview with Variety, Jenkins reflected on the experience. He shed light on the reactions he has received from viewers, stating, "People come up to me in public and start crying because they’re so impacted. I’m in Italy right now about to spend three weeks filming the crucifixion (for Season 6), and there’s certainly moments like that." He added, "It wasn’t that long ago that in Season 1, we were on a little set in the middle of nowhere, Texas, or even before that, I was doing a short film on my friend’s farm in Illinois. So how far we’ve come is extraordinary."

A still from 'The Chosen' (Image Source: YouTube | @Prime Video)

Another major production location is the Midlothian Film Campus, which spans 80,000 square feet and features sound stages and outdoor sets. Its recreated locations include the streets of Capernaum, the house of Lazarus, the site of Jesus’ ministry, Pontius Pilate’s office, and more.

As per KLTV, production designer James Cunningham stated that his team of 100 workers built the office in about four months. “It’s probably one of the favorites, just because I have an affinity to Roman sets, and so we haven’t gotten to do too many on this show, and so it was kind of fun to develop this one.” ‘The Chosen’ Season 6 revolves around the crucifixion and will release its finale in theaters in March 2027. The seventh season, meanwhile, will focus on the resurrection.